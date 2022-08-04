Scott Styris explains why Suryakumar Yadav makes the job of opposition captain extremely tough

Lauding the extremely talented right-handed top-order batter from Mumbai for his versatality, Styris said on SPORTS18's daily sports news show 'SPORTS OVER THE TOP', "Well, very good players are usually very good, no matter at what position you put them in. So, no, I am not surprised that he has made a great fist of opening the batting, but what a problem to have. I am incredibly jealous and envious of India's issues at the moment. This is first-world problem. Should he open? Should he be at three? How tough is it for you guys going right now? But yeah, I think you might see some seniority step in here and maybe that means SKY might be down at number four."

Styris praised the 31-year-old cricketer for the wide range of shots in his repertoire the his unique ability to hit the ball in funny areas. According to the former Kiwi cricketer, his unorthodox batting style makes it extremely difficult for the opposition teams to place fielders.

The former New Zealand all-rounder further added, "It is the thing that I like to talk about the most about Suryakumar Yadav and that is his ability to hit the ball into funny areas. And that makes it incredibly difficult for the opposition captains to have to defend the field. He can hit 360 degrees. He is not traditional. It is not always over long-on or over long off. It's really over extra cover, fine leg against pace bowlers, which means that he's got so many options. And when that's the case, he provides that little X factor in terms of something different to the other batsman around him doesn't always have to be left-hand right hand. It can be what areas of the ground and what types of bowling you really do succeed against. And that is one of the strengths he has."