See the gift Hardik Pandya received from Manchester United

Posted By:
Hardik Pandya received an "iconic" gift from Manchester United

Bengaluru, June 21: Hardik Pandya, the India all-rounder, is a big football fan and a follower of Manchester United. And Pandya is also a central figure in Indian team's warm-up football games ahead of their net sessions.

So Pandya had a reason to smile and feel chuffed about on Thursday (June 21) when he received a signed jersey from Manchester United. Pandya could not hide his delight too.

"A big thank you to @GulfOilIndia and @ManUtd for this iconic gift!...This is going straight up on my wall!," Pandya wrote on twitter while sharing the Gulf Oil tweet.

Pandya will be soon seen in India colours when Virat Kohli and his band play against England and Ireland in ODIs and T20Is from later this month.

Before the tour of England, Pandya and teammates are having a lighter time and his teammate KL Rahul had revealed the genial nature of Pandya.

Rahul made his comments in the talk show 'What the Duck 3' in which he appeared along with India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

"It is scary to hang out with Hardik Pandya. There was a time before a match, me, him and Dinesh Karthik headed out to clear our minds. The next day, he spilled everything to Virat (Kohli)," Rahul revealed.

"I became scared and asked him why would he go ratting up to the captain! He does not know what to say when. He has no filter," Rahul added, according to a media release.

Even skipper Virat Kohli had talked about the "lost" nature of Pandya. "Pandya is one of the entertaining members in the team. But, I haven't seen anyone as lost as Pandya in my life," Kohli said while appearing on the show 'Breakfast with Champions'.

Kohli added, "Pandya doesn't think before speaking. Once he wanted to take Ash's (Ashwin) name but he ended up saying - 'Ravikashyap Ashwin kya bowling karta hai yar'. He is very good at heart but he doesn't have any control over his tongue."

    Story first published: Thursday, June 21, 2018, 20:36 [IST]
