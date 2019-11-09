Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Shaheen Afridi lands in controversy as Twitter user accuses him of sexual harassment, shares video of his obscene act

By
Shaheen Afridi lands in controversy as girl accuse him of sexual harassment, shares video of his obscene act on Twitter

Karachi, Nov 9: Pakistan pace sensation Shaheen Afridi is in the news for all the bad reasons. A Twitter user from Pakistan took to her micro-blogging side and accused 19-year-old tall speedster of making obscene gestures during an online video chat.

Shaheen Afridi grabbed the highlights after his sensational effort against Bangladesh in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in England. His match-winning spell of 6 for 35 against Bangla Tigers was one of the highlights of the quadrennial event.

Afridi lands in controversy:

Afridi lands in controversy:

A Pakistani Twitter user named Hareem Shah uploaded a video of Shaheen Afridi where the speedster could be seen talking before doing some questionable gesture.

"Here is the video. The cricketer who was masturbating on a live video call. Its' #ShaheenAfridi. He said he wanted to talk. Few mins later, he started showing his private part. Is it right?" wrote the user while making the sensational allegation.

The user, however, later deleted the video and tweet for reason known only to her.

The video goes viral on social media

However, by the time the video was deleted, it was already being downloaded by many on the social media and one such user uploaded the video on Twitter.

Cricketer breaks his silence

Cricketer breaks his silence

Breaking his silence after the controversy raked up, Afridi was quoted by Geo News, "Off the field, the negative news keeps on coming. I try not to pay any attention to it. Because there is competition in fast bowling, I tend to keep my focus on performance."

"I am now completely fit. I have also played a first-class match that improved my match fitness. Right now I have no fitness issues. To regain the fitness I bowled 113 overs," said the youngster.

Hareem Shah claims the Twitter account is fake

However, a popular TikTok and Instagram star named Hareem Shah, later clarified that the Twitter account active in her name isn't hers and that someone is running a fake account in her name.

Afridi isn't the first young cricketer to land in controversy

Afridi isn't the first young cricketer to land in controversy

Imam-ul-Haq landed in a controversy too

Earlier this year, Pakistan opener Imam ul Haq found himself on sticky wickets after his alleged personal chats were leaked online. The left-handed batsman was allegedly having multiple affairs and cheating on girls. A Twitter user leaked some of his WhatApp chats and accused the cricketer of cheating on girls. Imam's alleged chat with as many as four women has been leaked on social media.

More SEXUAL HARASSMENT News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Saturday, November 9, 2019, 15:19 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 9, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue