Shaheen Afridi lands in controversy as Twitter user accuses him of sexual harassment, shares video of his obscene act

Afridi lands in controversy:

A Pakistani Twitter user named Hareem Shah uploaded a video of Shaheen Afridi where the speedster could be seen talking before doing some questionable gesture.

"Here is the video. The cricketer who was masturbating on a live video call. Its' #ShaheenAfridi. He said he wanted to talk. Few mins later, he started showing his private part. Is it right?" wrote the user while making the sensational allegation.

The user, however, later deleted the video and tweet for reason known only to her.

Shaheen Afridi Girl Call Video Scandel Leaked@iShaheenAfridi #ShaheenAfridi pic.twitter.com/1JDYlMFYmm — Muhammad Fayyaz (@BoloTricks) November 2, 2019

The video goes viral on social media

However, by the time the video was deleted, it was already being downloaded by many on the social media and one such user uploaded the video on Twitter.

Cricketer breaks his silence

Breaking his silence after the controversy raked up, Afridi was quoted by Geo News, "Off the field, the negative news keeps on coming. I try not to pay any attention to it. Because there is competition in fast bowling, I tend to keep my focus on performance."

"I am now completely fit. I have also played a first-class match that improved my match fitness. Right now I have no fitness issues. To regain the fitness I bowled 113 overs," said the youngster.

Hareem Shah claims the Twitter account is fake

However, a popular TikTok and Instagram star named Hareem Shah, later clarified that the Twitter account active in her name isn't hers and that someone is running a fake account in her name.

Afridi isn't the first young cricketer to land in controversy

Imam-ul-Haq landed in a controversy too

Earlier this year, Pakistan opener Imam ul Haq found himself on sticky wickets after his alleged personal chats were leaked online. The left-handed batsman was allegedly having multiple affairs and cheating on girls. A Twitter user leaked some of his WhatApp chats and accused the cricketer of cheating on girls. Imam's alleged chat with as many as four women has been leaked on social media.