They are doing it out of compulsion: Shahid Afridi responds to Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh's remarks against him

Afridi has been at the receiving end from Indian cricketers for his controversial remarks on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Jammu and Kashmir. The former all-rounder made the remarks when he was distributing relief material to the people living in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

While addressing the locals the former cricketer said, "Modi deployed 7 lakh soldiers in Kashmir, same as the total strength of Pakistani forces. "I am in your beautiful village, I am very delighted. I was planning to visit you all for a long time. The world is currently infected by such a big disease. But the bigger disease is in Modi's mind," Afridi had said.

Taking strong exception to Afridi's remarks veteran Indis spinner Harbhajan Singh and former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh criticised the former Pakistani cricketer and said they'll never support the former's foundation. Several other cricketers advised him to think about his own country instead of speaking ill of India and it's PM.

After remaining silent for a few days, Afridi has now responded to Yuvraj and Harbhajan's remarks and claimed they are speaking all this, out of compulsion and fear.

"I'll remain thankful towards Harbhajan and Yuvraj for supporting my foundation. The real problem is that this is their compulsion. They live in that country. "Wo majboor hain." They know that people are being oppressed in their country. I won't say anything further," Afridi reportedly said on Pakistan channel Hum News.