Warne's baggy green sells for more than one million AUD in bushfire fundraiser

By Sacha Pisani
Baggy Green

Sydney, January 10: Shane Warne's baggy green cap sold for a record 1,007,500 Australian dollars in a fundraiser for bushfire aid in Australia.

Legendary spin bowler Warne auctioned off his iconic baggy green cap – exclusively awarded to Australia's Test cricketers – to raise money for bushfire victims.

Bushfires continue to ravage Australia, where there have been casualties and devastating losses to wildlife with blazes in New South Wales, Victoria and South Australia.

The online auction ended on Friday (January 10) morning and Warne's baggy green doubled the record amount paid for one of Don Bradman's caps, which went for 425,000 AUD in 2003, with 100 per cent of proceeds to be donated.

Australia great Warne, who is second on the all-time list for Test wickets with 708, tweeted: "Thank you so much to everyone that placed a bid & a huge Thank you / congrats to the successful bidder - you have blown me away with your generosity and this was way beyond my expectations!

"The money will go direct to the Red Cross bushfire appeal. Thank you, Thank you, Thank you."

Read more about: shane warne australia cricket
Story first published: Friday, January 10, 2020, 5:20 [IST]
