Shane Warne death: Thailand police finds blood stains on floor and bath towels in cricketer's room

The 52-year-old cricketing legend was declared dead by doctors in the Thai International Hospital on Friday night after friends tried to revive him in his luxury villa hours earlier.

On Sunday, skynews.com.au quoted Thai media saying that the Thai police had found blood on the floor and bath towels in the room Warne was staying.

"A large amount of blood was found in the room," Satit Polpinit, a commander of the local provincial police, told Thai media. "When CPR was started, the deceased had coughed up liquid and was bleeding."

According to Koh Samui's Bo Phut police station superintendent Yuttana Sirisomba, Warne had "seen a doctor about his heart" recently, following which they have ruled out treating it as a suspicious death.

Warne along with his friends had reportedly travelled to the popular island of Koh Samui, situated in the Gulf of Thailand. As per the local police information, one of Warne's friends found the Aussie legend unresponsive around 5 pm.

The group commenced CPR on Warne while waiting for an ambulance. Warne's management later released a brief statement to confirm his death.

Earlier in the day, Warne's body was transferred to the Thai mainland from the resort island of Koh Samui, the police informed.

Yutthana Sirisombat of the Thai Police said on Sunday that initial investigations have shown no indication of foul play in Warne's death, but that an autopsy is still expected to be performed in Thailand.

Warne's family has requested a quick return of his body to Australia. On Saturday, Warne's manager James Erskine said Warne was only three days into a planned three-month vacation and alone, watching cricket when he had a suspected heart attack.

The Australian Ambassador to Thailand, Allan McKinnon, said on Saturday that Thai police have been "very compassionate" in the handling of the aftermath of Shane Warne's death as he thanked the superintendent at Koh Samui Police Station.

Warne, whose artful and record-breaking spin bowling on the cricket field was matched by his impish allure and often controversial career off the pitch, was remembered by all manner of athletes, actors, prime ministers and rock stars following his death.

