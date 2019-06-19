Hardik Pandya can eat an elephant, yet he will always look thin: India's strength and conditioning coach Shankar Basu

Kohli - the "teacher's delight"

"Virat is any teacher's delight. His biggest attribute is that he is ready to do boring stuff every single day of the year. He knows his body and if he is training, he will have 100 questions with regards to routines. Once he gets the answers, he follows them with all sincerity," Basu told PTI during an exclusive interview.

'My biggest achievement is a fit Shami'

A new and improved Shami didn't miss a single Test match last season due to injury and maintained his intensity throughout.

"Probably you can say that," smiles the former junior India sprinter when asked whether he considered Shami his biggest achievement.

"And come to think of it, he failed a fitness test last year and also had some issues in his personal life. Once he came back, he started training with a vengeance. I had told Shami that there is no point of training hard for 20 days," he recalled.

"You have to train consistently. Now training is his lifestyle. Look at how his pace never drops even in the final test of a five-game series," Basu said.

Basu then gave a sneak peek into Shami's lifestyle that has gone for a complete overhaul.

"He is a meat eater but now he has cut down on his junk food. He is probably the first example in this Indian team who has started the concept of intermittent fasting.

"He doesn't eat a lot during the first half of the day but eats well during the second half of the day. He has reduced his fat percentage," said Basu.

'Bumrah has shown remarkable improvement'

Another player who has shown remarkable improvement is Jasprit Bumrah. Basu praised him for raising the bar to an altogether different level.

"Bumrah wasn't one of the fittest guys when he came into the team. Today he is in that top bracket due to his sheer hard work, proper diet, good sleeping pattern.

"From 137 kmph speed, he now regularly clocks 147 kmph. Ditto for Bhuvi who bowls 140 clicks," said Basu, who couldn't have been happier that there's been no injury issue for any of the fast bowlers during the season.

The training patterns as well as the eating patterns are different and it's a myth that every player in this team eats grilled food like their skipper.

'Dhoni, Pant have immense raw power'

Talk about Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Basu said that the former skipper "knows his body very well". "If we talk about brute power, I will take three names who are possibly the strongest because of their background from hilly regions. MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant and Pawan Negi. When we talk about raw power, these three top the list. Rishabh has unbelievable power," he observed.