Shikhar Dhawan gets over 2 million likes as he posts a loved-up picture with wife Aesha Dhawan on Instagram

On Sunday, the southpaw shared a picture with wife Aesha Dhawan on Instagram and posted a famous quote from French writer and poet Antoine de Saint-Exupery as a caption. The loved-up picture of the couple received over a million likes in less than an hour and within a few hours, it crossed 2 million-plus likes. Dhawan has 6.1 million followers on the photo and video-sharing app.

"Love does not consist of gazing at each other, but in looking outward together in the same direction." -Antoine de Saint-Exupery," Dhawan captioned his post.

Several India cricketers liked the post and even commented. Suresh Raina and Irfan Pathan were among those who commented by using different emojis. While his fellow teammates Yuzvendra Chahal, and KL Rahul, liked it.

Earlier on Saturday, Dhawan shared an image on Instagram in which his son Zoravar, who was wearing a superhero costume, could be seen cooking chapati. "Even Super Heroes can Cook #Zoraver Cooking Chapati," Dhawan captioned it.

Earlier last week, Dhawan tried to bring some smile on the faces of Hindu refugees from Pakistan by donating bedding essentials, modular toilets and cricket kits.

A lot of Hindu refugees from Pakistan are currently residing near the Majlis Park Metro Station in Delhi. The Delhi-cricketer paid a visit to the refugees to distribute the essentials and brought some cheer on their faces. Dhawan said that he was grateful for the kind reception the people gave him upon his arrival.

"Enjoyed my morning with the refugees staying near Majlis Metro Station. Grateful for the kind reception they gave me," Dhawan tweeted.