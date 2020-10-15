Shikhar Dhawan has most half-centuries among Indian batsmen in IPL

The swashbuckling left-hander accomplished the feat, while making a brisk 57 off 33 balls in Match 30 of the IPL 2020 in which his team scored a 13-run win over Rajasthan Royals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday (October 14) night.

Dhawan's knock was studded with six hits to the ropes and two over it as he added 85 runs for the third wicket with skipper Shreyas Iyer after the early loss of two wickets.

Rapid Nortje inspires Capitals to win over Royals

Dhawan's latest effort took him past Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli, his Mumbai Indians counterpart Rohit Sharma and Chennai Super Kings' Suresh Raina, who all have scored 38 half-centuries.

Overall, Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner has more IPL half-centuries than Dhawan. He is way ahead, with 46. The Australian opener has also scored four centuries. South African AB de Villiers, who plies his trade with RCB is third in the list with 36 half-centuries.

Dhawan, who represented SRH earlier, had six century partnerships with the Warner during his stay with the Hyderabad franchise.

Wednesday's knock was Dhawan's second half-century of this season, following his 69 not out in a losing cause against Mumbai Indians in Match 27 of IPL 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday (October 11).

Stand-in skipper Dhawan all praise for Delhi Capitals pacers after victory

He later stepped in as stand-in-skipper after regular captain Iyer hurt his shoulder while trying to stop a hit from Rajasthan Royals opener Ben Stokes.

So far, the India opener has scored 258 runs in IPL 2020 at an average of almost 37 from eight games.

IPL POINTS TABLE | RESULTS/FIXTURES

Delhi Capitals are now on top of the IPL 2020 table with 12 points, having won six matches from the eight games played so far.

They next take on three-time champions Chennai Super Kings on Saturday (October 17) in a day-night game at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.