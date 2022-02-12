IPL Auction 2022: Shikhar Dhawan first player to be sold, Punjab Kings get him for Rs 8.25 crore

Punjab waged tough battle with Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals before acquiring the opener. In IPL 2021, Dhawan played for Delhi Capitals.

In general, 10 teams will be eager to make their picks from among the 600 players on offer, 377 from India and 223 from abroad.

There will be some big names like David Warner, Pat Cummins, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer etc who will be the obvious attractions in the IPL auction.

But there will be some dark horses like Shahrukh Khan or some World Cup winning India under-19 players who may land a big deal in the auction.

Then we will also miss some familiar names like Chris Gayle, Ben Stokes, Mitchell Starc etc who have opted out of the auction for several reasons.

But that in no way will affect the whole enthusiasm surrounding the auction.

The presence of two new teams in Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans will add that much flavour to the auction as the existing franchises will have to redraft their strategies keeping in mind two more adversaries.

Interesting rules

The Silent Tie-Breaker: When two teams are tied and exhausted all their purse trying to bid for a player, they can submit a final closed bid amount and the one who's bid more will get the player.

The extra amount bid is to be deposited with BCCI and will not be part of Rs 90 crore purse. Process can be repeated till a clear winner emerges.

Accelerated Process: Here franchises put up a common wish-list of players they want auctioned

Status of Right To Match Cards (RTM): NO RTM Cards available in this IPL auction 2022.

Squad Strength: Minimum Players: 18; Maximum Players: 25

Slabs of Base Prices: Rs 2 Crore, 1.5 Cr, 1 Cr, 75 Lakh, 50 lk, 40 lk, 30 lk, 20 lk.