Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL Auction 2022: Shikhar Dhawan first player to be sold, Punjab Kings get him for Rs 8.25 crore

By
Shikhar Dhawan
Shikhar Dhawan

Bengaluru, February 12: Shikhar Dhawan became the first player to be sold in the IPL auction 2022 when Punjab Kings bought him for Rs 8.25 crore in the first round of IPL Auction 2022 on Saturday (February 12).

Punjab waged tough battle with Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals before acquiring the opener. In IPL 2021, Dhawan played for Delhi Capitals.

In general, 10 teams will be eager to make their picks from among the 600 players on offer, 377 from India and 223 from abroad.

There will be some big names like David Warner, Pat Cummins, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer etc who will be the obvious attractions in the IPL auction.

But there will be some dark horses like Shahrukh Khan or some World Cup winning India under-19 players who may land a big deal in the auction.

Then we will also miss some familiar names like Chris Gayle, Ben Stokes, Mitchell Starc etc who have opted out of the auction for several reasons.

But that in no way will affect the whole enthusiasm surrounding the auction.

The presence of two new teams in Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans will add that much flavour to the auction as the existing franchises will have to redraft their strategies keeping in mind two more adversaries.

Interesting rules

The Silent Tie-Breaker: When two teams are tied and exhausted all their purse trying to bid for a player, they can submit a final closed bid amount and the one who's bid more will get the player.

The extra amount bid is to be deposited with BCCI and will not be part of Rs 90 crore purse. Process can be repeated till a clear winner emerges.

Accelerated Process: Here franchises put up a common wish-list of players they want auctioned

Status of Right To Match Cards (RTM): NO RTM Cards available in this IPL auction 2022.

Squad Strength: Minimum Players: 18; Maximum Players: 25

Slabs of Base Prices: Rs 2 Crore, 1.5 Cr, 1 Cr, 75 Lakh, 50 lk, 40 lk, 30 lk, 20 lk.

Comments

MORE IPL 2022 NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Rohit jumps to Virat's defence
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Read more about: ipl 2022 ipl auction punjab kings
Story first published: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 12:26 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 12, 2022

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments