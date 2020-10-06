Shreyas Iyer reveals how Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore so easily

Shreyas said the strategy of the Capitals was quite simple - play fearless cricket.

"Getting four wins out of five matches, I will take that any day and kudos to the boys for the temperament they have shown in pressure situations. Our strategy was to play with freedom and be fearless. We have got some good youngsters in our team who are filled with energy. We have to go out and execute our talent and skill," said Shreyas in the post-match ceremony.

Shreyas admitted that living in bio-secure bubble is not quite easy but the team is using the seclusion for different activities.

"It is really important for us to get good recovery after the games. It is not easy when you are in the bio bubble. We try to get into team activities and get to know each other well," he said.

Delhi Capitals suffered a blow when experienced leg-spinner Amit Mishra was ruled out of IPL 2020 with a finger injury just ahead of the match against RCB.

"It is really saddening when your senior-most player who has been doing so well misses out. We will miss him, but we have got good replacements as well," said Shreyas.

One such replacement was Axar Patel, who came in and bagged man of the match award for his effort of 4-0-18-2. Axar said his strategy was to bowl at stumps and keep varying the pace.

"The way the wicket was, I knew it was holding up. So, I was ready to bowl in the Power Play. You can see the results for yourself. I spoke to the batsmen who told me it was stopping at them. So, my plan was to bowl my stock ball, but bowl them within the stumps and also keep changing the pace. I was looking to defend when I just started, but when the third ball turned, I changed gears and got into attack mode," said Axar.