Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Shreyas Iyer to attend NBA All Star Weekend in Chicago

By
Shreyas Iyer to attend NBA All Star Weekend in Chicago
Shreyas Iyer to attend NAB All Star Weekend in Chicago

Mumbai, February 14: Ace India batsman Shreyas Iyer will attend the 69th NBA All-Star Weekend from February 14 to 16 in Chicago. An avid basketball fan, Shreyas will attend the State Farm All-Star Saturday Night on February 15 and the NBA All-Star Game on February 16 at the United Center.

Having been regarded as the future of India's batting line-up, Shreyas has been the mainstay of the middle-order over the past 8 months with his prolific run of form in the limited overs formats.

It will be an exciting experience for him to enjoy the action live before he gears up for the upcoming ODI series against South Africa next month in India.

Commenting on his visit, Iyer said: "I'm thrilled to have this wonderful opportunity to witness the NBA All-Star action live from courtside. It's a dream to watch basketball greats and living legends like LeBron James and Dwight Howard up close in action, and the fan in me just wants to scream of jubilation as I await being there.

"I look forward to experiencing the culture and fan craze of a different level that I have seen on TV till now while growing up."

NBA All-Star 2020 in Chicago will bring together the most talented and passionate players in the league's history for a global celebration of the game. The 69th NBA All-Star Game, which will take place on Sunday at the United Center, will reach fans in more than 200 countries and territories in more than 40 languages.

The United Center will also host Rising Stars on Friday and State Farm® All-Star Saturday Night on Saturday. The NBA All-Star Celebrity Game presented by Ruffles on February 14 and the NBA All-Star Practice & Media Day presented by AT&T on February 15 will take place at Wintrust Arena.

More SHREYAS IYER News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Friday, February 14, 2020, 16:41 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 14, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue