Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Full list of Centurions for India in T20Is; Shubman Gill becomes seventh Indian to slam ton in shortest format

By

Ahmedabad, Feb 1: Young India batter Shubman Gill continued to raise his stocks in world cricket as he slammed his maiden T20I century in the third and final match against New Zealand here at Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday (February 1).

The 23-year-old cricketer - who opened the batting for India in the series decider - remained unbeaten on 126 off 63 balls to emerge as the highest individual scorer for Men in Blue in the shortest format.

The stylish right-handed batter - who hit 12 fours and seven sixes - in his sensational knock surpassed Virat Kohli (122* against Afghanistan) to post the highest T20I score from an Indian.

India meanwhile posted an imposing 234/4 in the stipulated 20 overs after electing to bat first in front of a packed Motera crowd. Rahul Tripathi (44 off 22) and captain Hardik Pandya (30 off 17) played brilliant hands alongside Gill.

India eventually won the game by a margin of 168 runs as they bundled New Zealand out for 66 in 12.1 overs. Leading from the front, Hardik picked up four wickets and returned with his best bowling figures in the T20Is.

Gill - who slammed a double century in the ODIs against New Zealand earlier this year - with his knock also became the second batter after Rohit Sharma to slam a T20I hundred, an ODI double ton and a Test century.

With his imperious century, Gill joined an elite club as he became only the seventh cricketer from India to slam a T20I ton. Before Gill, Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Harmanpreet Kaur (women's cricket), Deepak Hooda, and Suryakumar Yadav have touched the triple-figures in the T20Is.

Here take a look at the T20I centurions from India and the balls they've faced:

Player Balls Faced to 100 Score Opposition Venue Date
Suresh Raina 59 101 South Africa Gros Islet 02/05/2010
Rohit Sharma 58 100 West Indies Lucknow 06/11/2018
Rohit Sharma 56 100 England Bristol 08/07/2018
Deepak Hooda 55 104 Ireland Malahide 28/06/2022
Shubman Gill 54 126* New Zealand Ahmedabad 01/02/2023
Virat Kohli 53 122* Afghanistan Dubai 08/09/2022
KL Rahul 53 101* England Manchester 03/07/2018
Harmanpreet Kaur (Women)* 49 103 New Zealand Women Guyana 09/11/2018
Suryakumar Yadav 49 111* New Zealand Mount Maunganui 20/11/2022
Suryakumar Yadav 48 117 England Nottingham 10/07/2022
KL Rahul 46 110* West Indies Lauderhill 27/08/2016
Suryakumar Yadav 45 112* Sri Lanka Rajkot 07/01/2023
Rohit Sharma 35 118 Sri Lanka Indore 22/12/2017
Comments

MORE NEW ZEALAND IN INDIA 2023 NEWS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, February 1, 2023, 22:32 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 1, 2023
Click to comments