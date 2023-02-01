Full list of Centurions for India in T20Is; Shubman Gill becomes seventh Indian to slam ton in shortest format

The 23-year-old cricketer - who opened the batting for India in the series decider - remained unbeaten on 126 off 63 balls to emerge as the highest individual scorer for Men in Blue in the shortest format.

The stylish right-handed batter - who hit 12 fours and seven sixes - in his sensational knock surpassed Virat Kohli (122* against Afghanistan) to post the highest T20I score from an Indian.

India meanwhile posted an imposing 234/4 in the stipulated 20 overs after electing to bat first in front of a packed Motera crowd. Rahul Tripathi (44 off 22) and captain Hardik Pandya (30 off 17) played brilliant hands alongside Gill.

India eventually won the game by a margin of 168 runs as they bundled New Zealand out for 66 in 12.1 overs. Leading from the front, Hardik picked up four wickets and returned with his best bowling figures in the T20Is.

Gill - who slammed a double century in the ODIs against New Zealand earlier this year - with his knock also became the second batter after Rohit Sharma to slam a T20I hundred, an ODI double ton and a Test century.

With his imperious century, Gill joined an elite club as he became only the seventh cricketer from India to slam a T20I ton. Before Gill, Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Harmanpreet Kaur (women's cricket), Deepak Hooda, and Suryakumar Yadav have touched the triple-figures in the T20Is.

Here take a look at the T20I centurions from India and the balls they've faced:

Player Balls Faced to 100 Score Opposition Venue Date Suresh Raina 59 101 South Africa Gros Islet 02/05/2010 Rohit Sharma 58 100 West Indies Lucknow 06/11/2018 Rohit Sharma 56 100 England Bristol 08/07/2018 Deepak Hooda 55 104 Ireland Malahide 28/06/2022 Shubman Gill 54 126* New Zealand Ahmedabad 01/02/2023 Virat Kohli 53 122* Afghanistan Dubai 08/09/2022 KL Rahul 53 101* England Manchester 03/07/2018 Harmanpreet Kaur (Women)* 49 103 New Zealand Women Guyana 09/11/2018 Suryakumar Yadav 49 111* New Zealand Mount Maunganui 20/11/2022 Suryakumar Yadav 48 117 England Nottingham 10/07/2022 KL Rahul 46 110* West Indies Lauderhill 27/08/2016 Suryakumar Yadav 45 112* Sri Lanka Rajkot 07/01/2023 Rohit Sharma 35 118 Sri Lanka Indore 22/12/2017