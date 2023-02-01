Shubman Gill surpasses Virat Kohli to become India's highest individual scorer in T20Is

Shubman Gill's 126 breached Virat Kohli's 122 not out against Afghanistan last year, when the star Indian batter ended his three-year drought of centuries.

Gill smashes 12 fours and seven sixes during the course of his innings as India posted a huge 235-run target for New Zealand to chase in the series decider at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

The 23-year-old opener has been in fine form this series with now three centuries, including a double ton, to his name against New Zealand in the white-ball series at home.

Shubman Gill breaks record in galore

Gill earlier cemented his place in the playing XI as he scored a century and a half-century against Sri Lanka in the ODI series as well.

Gill also became the youngest to score centuries in all format of the game at the age of 23 years and 146 days as he surpassed Suresh Raina's record. He is also the youngest to score a double hundred in ODIs and the youngest to scored a T20I century.

The innings was all about Shubman Gill. He started off well before taking the back seat when Tripathi went berserk and Suryakumar Yadav did his thing, but after those two departed, he stepped on the accelerator and never got down from fifth gear.

His first fifty came off 35 balls and the next off just 19 balls. He got to his maiden T20I hundred and went on to break Kohli's recorded for the highest score for India in T20Is.

Tripathi, SKY and Hardik contributed with quick cameos and in the end India have given themselves a great chance to win the series.