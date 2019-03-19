Cricket

Smith calls Buttler one of world's most 'destructive batsmen'

By Pti
Rajasthan Royals wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler
Rajasthan Royals wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler

Jaipur, March 19: The returning Steve Smith has called his Rajasthan Royals teammate Jos Buttler one of the "most destructive batters" in international cricket, heaping rich praise on the England wicketkeeper.

IPL Special Page | Rajasthan Royals team list

The Australian run-machine is returning to top-flight after serving a one-year international ban for involvement in ball-tampering.

"Playing alongside Buttler will be great, batting with him makes things easier for me. He's an exciting player and one of the most destructive batters around the world," Smith said during a live interaction on the franchise's social media platform.

Meanwhile, Smith's Australian teammate David Warner, who was also involved in the scandal, joined the Sunrisers camp.

Also read: I can reach Virat Kohli's level, says Jos Buttler | RR launch academy in England

Rajasthan will play their Indian Premier League opener against Kings XI Punjab at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on March 26.

"It will be great - never got the chance to play in Jaipur with the Royals. I am sure the fans will come out in big numbers and support us," Smith said.

Rajasthan Royals won the inaugural IPL under Shane Warne's captaincy.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 19, 2019, 14:54 [IST]
