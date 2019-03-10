IPL 2019: Rajasthan Royals Players list: Complete squad of Ajinkya Rahane-led RR

Royals lost the services of their regular captain Steve Smith before the start of the season and looked out of touch in the first half of the season.

However, the team showed tremendous character in the second half of the league stage to make it to the playoffs, riding on sensational performances from youngsters and exploits of Jos Buttler. Rahane led the team well and the management would be hoping the team puts up an even better show this time around.

Royals would be donning pink jersey from this season and would be hoping for a change of fate as well. They were the inaugural champions but the trophy has eluded them ever since.

The franchise made some interesting buys in the IPL Auction 2019 and would be banking on them to make the difference in this season.

The team would be hoping Steve Smith returns for this season for that makes them strong. They would also hope their key players Ben Stokes, Ajinkya Rahane, Jaydev Unadkat, D'Arcy Short, and Rahul Tripathi put up an even better effort this year.

Here's all you need to know about RR squad for IPL 2019:

Homeground: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Squad Strength: 25 (8 overseas)

Players Bought during IPL Auction 2019:

Jaydev Unadkat

Varun Aaron

Oshane Thomas

Ashton Turner

Liam Livingstone

Shashank Singh

Riyan Parag

Manan Vohra

Shubham Ranjane

Retained Players: Steven Smith, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer, Ish Sodhi, Ajinkya Rahane, K Gowtham, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Gopal, Aryaman Birla, S Midhun, Prashant Chopra, Stuart Binny, Rahul Tripathi, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mahipal Lomror.