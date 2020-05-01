Smriti Mandhana: 'I could not walk for 10 days after getting hit by Mohammed Shami'

Star Indian batswoman shared a 'funny' incident when she was hit by an in-swinger from Mohammed Shami at nets. The Indian pacer was on a comeback trail after sitting out with an injury and Mandhana was preparing for a series ahead.

"I remember playing Shami bhaiyya (Mohammed Shami) during his rehab time. He was bowling at 120 kph for us. He promised me that he wouldn't bowl on my body and he assured me of bowling at 5th or 6th stump," said Smriti in the video shared by Baseline Ventures on YouTube.

"I got beaten for first two balls as I was not used to the pace. On the third ball, his in-dipper got hit on my inner thigh and it got swollen for 10 days," she added.

Since coming back to the Indian team in 2019, Shami has been impressive in both Tests and ODIs and emerged as India's top wicket-taker in the year in all formats.

On the other hand, Mandhana has been impressive for India since her debut. As of now, she has played 51 ODIs and amassed 2025 runs at over 43 with four hundreds and 17 fifties.

From 75 T20Is, Mandhana has garnered 1716 runs with 12 fifties and the 23-year-old has been a big match-winner for India.