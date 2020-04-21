Smriti Mandhana leaves fans impressed by her jamming session with Jemimah Rodrigues - Watch

Indian women's cricket team opener Smriti Mandhana on Tuesday (April 21) showed what she does in her free time and how she utilises the time away from cricket. The explosive opener has shared a couple of videos, which were recorded in the past, on her Twitter and Instagram handle. In the videos, the left-handed batter could be seen jamming with her India and Mumbai teammate Jemimah Rodrigues.

Mandhana could be seen playing the tune of a popular Hindi movie song 'Main Koi Aisa Geet Gaoon' from the film 'Yes Boss', featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla, on her I-pad; her teammate is trying her hands on a guitar.

After polishing their skills for some time in the first video, the duo actually perfected it and later played the tune in complete sync.

"Apart from irritating each other, this is what we do in our free time @jemimahrodrigues. P.S: Don't miss the 2nd video," Mandhana captioned the video.

The talent of the two cricketers has impressed the followers and it is getting views on social media. The video received over 165,000-plus likes within a couple of hours on Instagram and nearly 18000 views on Twitter.

Smriti also revealed that the videos were recorded by their fellow India cricketers Shafali Verma and Radha Yadav.