Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Smriti Mandhana leaves fans impressed by her jamming session with Jemimah Rodrigues - Watch

By
Smriti Mandhana leaves fans impressed by jamming session with Jemimah Rodrigues - Watch

New Delhi, April 21: The ongoing lockdown due to the novel coronavirus pandemic is also bringing out the hidden talents of the people who are confined in their homes. While some are learning the art of cooking and painting, there are some who are perfecting the art of music.

Indian women's cricket team opener Smriti Mandhana on Tuesday (April 21) showed what she does in her free time and how she utilises the time away from cricket. The explosive opener has shared a couple of videos, which were recorded in the past, on her Twitter and Instagram handle. In the videos, the left-handed batter could be seen jamming with her India and Mumbai teammate Jemimah Rodrigues.

Mandhana could be seen playing the tune of a popular Hindi movie song 'Main Koi Aisa Geet Gaoon' from the film 'Yes Boss', featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla, on her I-pad; her teammate is trying her hands on a guitar.

After polishing their skills for some time in the first video, the duo actually perfected it and later played the tune in complete sync.

"Apart from irritating each other, this is what we do in our free time @jemimahrodrigues. P.S: Don't miss the 2nd video," Mandhana captioned the video.

View this post on Instagram

Apart from irritating each other this is what we do in our free time🤪🤪 @jemimahrodrigues P.S: Don't miss the 2nd video😛 . . 🎥: @radhay21 @shafalisverma17

A post shared by Smriti Mandhana (@smriti_mandhana) on Apr 21, 2020 at 5:02am PDT

The talent of the two cricketers has impressed the followers and it is getting views on social media. The video received over 165,000-plus likes within a couple of hours on Instagram and nearly 18000 views on Twitter.

Smriti also revealed that the videos were recorded by their fellow India cricketers Shafali Verma and Radha Yadav.

More SMRITI MANDHANA News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India - 18,985 | World - 2,480,503
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Tuesday, April 21, 2020, 21:11 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 21, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue