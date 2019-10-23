Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

It's Official! Sourav Ganguly formally elected as 39th president of BCCI at General Body Meeting in Mumbai

By
Its Official! Sourav Ganguly formally elected as 39th president of BCCI at General Body Meeting in Mumbai
Image Courtesy: BCCI

Mumbai, Oct 23: Former India cricketer and legendary captain Sourav Ganguly was on Wednesday (October 23) formally elected as the President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) at General Body Meeting in the Mumbai Headquarters.

Election of Ganguly (47) as the 39th president of the BCCI along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah's son Jay as the secretary, brings an end to the 33-month reign of the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators.

CoA reign ends as Sourav Ganguly set to take over as 39th BCCI president

Mahim Verma of Uttarakhand is the new vice-president while former BCCI president and current MoS finance Anurag Thakur's younger brother Arun Dhumal is the treasurer while Kerala's Jayesh George is the joint secretary.

Ganguly, who took over as India captain during one of its darkest hours following the 2000 match-fixing scandal, will need to demit office by the end of July next year as per the provisions of new constitution, which makes 'Cooling-Off' period mandatory after six years in office.

One of the most elegant left-handers to have represented India, Ganguly is expected to make use of his experience gained as the secretary and later president of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB). He has set a few goals and the primary ones are restructuring of first-class cricket as well as getting the administration back in shape along with getting India's position of reverence back in the corridors of International Cricket Council (ICC).

With the conflict of interest rules in place, Ganguly will face the challenge of having quality cricketers on board as far as the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) and national selection committees are concerned.

His take on veteran Mahendra Singh Dhoni's international future, Day/Night Test cricket, permanent Test centres will also be dissected. His tenure begins at a time when the International Cricket Council has left India out of its newly-formed working group, which might affect the country's share in the ICC revenue. The group has been formed to figure out a new governance structure for the world body.

(With inputs from PTI)

More SOURAV GANGULY News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Wednesday, October 23, 2019, 11:42 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 23, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue