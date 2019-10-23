It's Official! Sourav Ganguly formally elected as 39th president of BCCI at General Body Meeting in Mumbai

Election of Ganguly (47) as the 39th president of the BCCI along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah's son Jay as the secretary, brings an end to the 33-month reign of the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators.

CoA reign ends as Sourav Ganguly set to take over as 39th BCCI president

Mahim Verma of Uttarakhand is the new vice-president while former BCCI president and current MoS finance Anurag Thakur's younger brother Arun Dhumal is the treasurer while Kerala's Jayesh George is the joint secretary.

It's official - @SGanguly99 formally elected as the President of BCCI pic.twitter.com/Ln1VkCTyIW — BCCI (@BCCI) October 23, 2019

Ganguly, who took over as India captain during one of its darkest hours following the 2000 match-fixing scandal, will need to demit office by the end of July next year as per the provisions of new constitution, which makes 'Cooling-Off' period mandatory after six years in office.

One of the most elegant left-handers to have represented India, Ganguly is expected to make use of his experience gained as the secretary and later president of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB). He has set a few goals and the primary ones are restructuring of first-class cricket as well as getting the administration back in shape along with getting India's position of reverence back in the corridors of International Cricket Council (ICC).

With the conflict of interest rules in place, Ganguly will face the challenge of having quality cricketers on board as far as the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) and national selection committees are concerned.

His take on veteran Mahendra Singh Dhoni's international future, Day/Night Test cricket, permanent Test centres will also be dissected. His tenure begins at a time when the International Cricket Council has left India out of its newly-formed working group, which might affect the country's share in the ICC revenue. The group has been formed to figure out a new governance structure for the world body.

(With inputs from PTI)