Sourav Ganguly hospitalised after chest pain

Ganguly, 48, is ''stable'' and admitted to the emergency ward of a private hospital.

He complained of chest pain following a workout session on Friday (January 1) evening and family members took him to the hospital this afternoon when the problem recurred.

"He is stable now. We are checking whether this pain is due to some cardiac problem or not. He requires to undergo several tests," the official told PTI news agency.

The former India captain suffered the pain while he was undergoing a routine session in the gym.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah tweeted that Ganguly was well on road to recovery and that he was responding well to the treatment.

"Wish and pray for the speedy recovery of @SGanguly99. I've spoken to his family. Dada is stable and is responding well to the treatment.

Current and former Indian cricekters wished Ganguly a speedy recovery.

"Praying for your speedy recovery Dada @SGanguly99 Folded hands Get well soon," tweeted current India opener Shikhar Dhawan.

"Dada , jaldi se theek hone ka. Praying for your quick and speedy recovery

@SGanguly99," tweeted former India opener Virender Sehwag.

The 48-year-old had visited Eden Gardens and dicsussed preparations for the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy with Cricket Association of Bengal chief Avishek Dalmiya recently.

Earlier this week, Ganguly had also cleared the air about him joining politics ahead of West Bengal Assembly polls next year, stating that he went to meet the state's Governor upon invitation.

The Indian team is currently in Australia playing a four-match Test rubber for the Border-Gavaskar trophy with the series currently level at 1-1.

(With inputs from Agencies)