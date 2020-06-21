Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Sourav Ganguly, Nasser Hussain indulge in Twitter banter, leave fans in splits

By

New Delhi, June 21: Sourav Ganguly on Saturday (June 20) took to his Twitter handle to recall his Test debut the Lord's cricket ground in 1996 and claimed it as the best moment of his life.

Ganguly shared pictures from his century knock at the iconic cricket ground from his maiden Test. Another legendary India cricketer Rahul Dravid made his debut in the same match and ended up scoring 98.

While fans went nostalgic after seeing the former India captain's post, former England captain Nasser Hussain tried to pull Ganguly's leg by asking about his bowling.

"No pictures of you bowling that week," Nasser Hussain tweeted with a wink emoji.

Ganguly's response even left the former England captain in splits.

"I always protect my dear friends @nassercricket," Ganguly replied.

The duo's banter continued as Ganguly posted a picture on Twitter with Hussain where the two could be seen posing with the Natwest Trophy.

Ganguly questioned his counterpart about the whereabouts of the photograph.

"Hi Nass .. when was this picture taken .. losing memory with old age 🤔...need my mates help @nassercricket."

Meanwhile, former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif too trolled Hussain and reminded the former England captain of the memorable win in the Natwest Trophy final at the Lord's in 2002.

Meanwhile, former India captain Kris Srikkanth hailed Ganguly as a born leader and said, "Ganguly was proactive. He was the guy who was able to form the team combination. Like how in 1976 Clive Lloyd formed the winning combination (for the West Indies team), Sourav put the correct team together and then inspiring them. That's why Ganguly was a successful captain, even in abroad conditions. They started winning abroad. Ganguly is a born leader."

India reached the World Cup final for the first time in 2003, since 1983, led by Sourav Ganguly.

More SOURAV GANGULY News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: ATM 1 - 0 VLL
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Read more about: sourav ganguly cricket india england
Story first published: Sunday, June 21, 2020, 11:16 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 21, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue