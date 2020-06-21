Sourav Ganguly, Nasser Hussain indulge in Twitter banter, leave fans in splits

Ganguly shared pictures from his century knock at the iconic cricket ground from his maiden Test. Another legendary India cricketer Rahul Dravid made his debut in the same match and ended up scoring 98.

While fans went nostalgic after seeing the former India captain's post, former England captain Nasser Hussain tried to pull Ganguly's leg by asking about his bowling.

Made my debut today .. life’s best moment @bcci pic.twitter.com/2S9VLSSVzE — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) June 19, 2020

"No pictures of you bowling that week," Nasser Hussain tweeted with a wink emoji.

No pictures of you bowling that week .. 😉 — Nasser Hussain (@nassercricket) June 19, 2020

Ganguly's response even left the former England captain in splits.

"I always protect my dear friends @nassercricket," Ganguly replied.

The duo's banter continued as Ganguly posted a picture on Twitter with Hussain where the two could be seen posing with the Natwest Trophy.

Ganguly questioned his counterpart about the whereabouts of the photograph.

"Hi Nass .. when was this picture taken .. losing memory with old age 🤔...need my mates help @nassercricket."

Hi Nass .. when was this picture taken .. losing memory with old age 🤔...need my mates help @nassercricket pic.twitter.com/LtVUFxw5N2 — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) June 19, 2020

Meanwhile, former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif too trolled Hussain and reminded the former England captain of the memorable win in the Natwest Trophy final at the Lord's in 2002.

Hi @nassercricket I think you called someone a ‘bus driver.’ And in the end we all saw Dada’s 8-pack abs at the Lord’s balcony 😉 #mymemories — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) June 19, 2020

Meanwhile, former India captain Kris Srikkanth hailed Ganguly as a born leader and said, "Ganguly was proactive. He was the guy who was able to form the team combination. Like how in 1976 Clive Lloyd formed the winning combination (for the West Indies team), Sourav put the correct team together and then inspiring them. That's why Ganguly was a successful captain, even in abroad conditions. They started winning abroad. Ganguly is a born leader."

India reached the World Cup final for the first time in 2003, since 1983, led by Sourav Ganguly.