South Africa announce squad for ODI series against India; George Linde receives maiden ODI call-up, Du Plessis returns

By
New Delhi, March 2: Cricket South Africa has announced a strong 15-member squad for the upcoming one-day international series against India, starting March 12.

The Proteas will be touring India for the short three-match series and the squad sees the return of rested players to bolster the batting line-up. The three matches will take place in Dharamsala, Lucknow and Kolkata respectively.

The left-arm spinner, George Linde has received his maiden call-up into the Proteas' ODI team. The squad of 15 also sees the return of rested players Faf du Plessis and Rassie van der Dussen to bolster the batting line-up as well as the retention of Kyle Verreynne, Keshav Maharaj & Lutho Sipamla.

Spinner Tabraiz Shamsi was not available for selection as he and his wife Khadija are anticipating the imminent birth of their first-born child.

India would be looking to get to winning ways as they are coming back from ODI series defeat against New Zealand. The Men In Blue lost the three-match ODI series against the Kiwis 3-0 as their captain and batting mainstay Virat Kohli failed to lead the side from the front. While the Proteas lost the T20I series to Australia 2-1.

Here's the SA squad: Quinton de Kock (c, wk), Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Jon-Jon Smuts, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Anrich Nortje, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj.

Story first published: Monday, March 2, 2020, 13:08 [IST]
