Sports Bulletin September 1: Djokovic Creates History, ICC Lifts Women’s Cricket, Rohit Clears Fitness Test

Cricket Sports Bulletin September 1

September begins with a flurry of drama and milestones across the sporting world. Novak Djokovic etched his name in history at the US Open by becoming the oldest man to reach the quarter-finals at all four Grand Slams in a single season, while Aryna Sabalenka and Marketa Vondrousova set up a blockbuster clash in New York.

Cricket witnessed a landmark announcement as the ICC revealed a massive four-fold increase in prize money for the Women's World Cup 2025. From triumphs to controversies, today's bulletin captures the emotions, challenges, and milestones that define the sporting world.

Djokovic becomes oldest man to reach QFs at all four Grand Slams in a season

Novak Djokovic continues to defy age and rewrite tennis history. The 38-year-old Serbian reached the quarter-finals of the US Open 2025 after defeating Jan-Lennard Struff in the second round, becoming the oldest man ever to reach the last-eight stage at all four Grand Slams in a single season.

Djokovic, who now holds a staggering 64 career Grand Slam quarter-final appearances, is chasing a record-extending 25th Major title. His next challenge is world No. 4 Taylor Fritz, who breezed past Tomas Machac in just 98 minutes.

Djokovic dominates their head-to-head, winning 23 of 26 sets played, though Fritz will be hoping home support pushes him through. For Djokovic, it's another milestone in a glittering career defined by longevity, resilience, and a relentless pursuit of greatness.

ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Prize Money Quadrupled

In a landmark decision for women's cricket, the ICC announced a four-fold increase in prize money for the Women's World Cup 2025 in India and Sri Lanka. The prize pool has been set at $13.88 million, a 297% rise from 2022's $3.5 million, and surpasses the $10 million prize money from the Men's World Cup 2023. The winners will take home $4.48 million, up from $1.32 million awarded to Australia in 2022.

The runners-up will earn $2.24 million, while losing semi-finalists receive $1.12 million each. Even group-stage wins will fetch teams $34,314, highlighting ICC's push for parity and growth in women's cricket. ICC Chairman Jay Shah hailed it as a "landmark moment," reinforcing the sport's rapid global rise. The 2025 edition runs from 30 September to 2 November across Guwahati, Indore, Navi Mumbai, Visakhapatnam, and Colombo.

Rohit Sharma clears Bronco Test with flying colours

India's ODI skipper Rohit Sharma has cleared the Bronco Test, reaffirming his fitness ahead of the upcoming Australia series. Conducted in Bengaluru, the demanding aerobic test requires repeated shuttle runs at 20, 40, and 60 meters without rest, pushing players to peak endurance. Rohit impressed BCCI officials and support staff with his stamina and speed, also excelling in the Yo-Yo test.

With retirement from other formats behind him, his fitness clearance reassures fans about his ability to lead India's ODI side effectively. At 38, Rohit's dedication underscores his commitment to staying at the highest level in limited-overs cricket.

Jamie Overton takes indefinite break from red-ball cricket

England all-rounder Jamie Overton has announced an indefinite break from red-ball cricket, effectively ruling himself out of selection for the upcoming Ashes tour. Overton, 31, cited repeated injuries as the reason for stepping away from the longest format. He has played 99 first-class matches, including two Tests - the first against New Zealand in 2022 at Headingley, where his crucial 97-run stand with Jonny Bairstow became a highlight of the Bazball era.

His second came at The Oval against India earlier this summer. Despite showing promise with both bat and ball, Overton admitted the toll of red-ball cricket has been too much. "I feel fortunate to have represented England at the highest level, but for now, I need to focus on formats that suit my body better," he said. The decision leaves England with a void in their pace all-rounder stocks ahead of a busy winter.

Harbhajan Singh reacts after Lalit Modi releases 2008 IPL slap video

Seventeen years later, the infamous IPL 2008 slapgate has resurfaced. Lalit Modi released unseen video footage of Harbhajan Singh slapping S Sreesanth during a match between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in Mohali. The incident, long hidden, went viral instantly. Harbhajan, who had earlier apologised, admitted again it was a mistake.

"It was an unfortunate incident, and I have said on many occasions that I made a mistake," Harbhajan was quoted by Instant Bollywood. He also criticised Modi, accusing him of "selfish motives" for releasing the video after 17 years.

The original incident saw Harbhajan banned from the remainder of the season, while images of Sreesanth in tears became one of IPL's most defining visuals.

RCB working with BCCI, KSCA on new crowd safety plan

After the tragic stampede during their IPL 2025 trophy celebrations, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have unveiled their new initiative 'RCB Cares', in partnership with BCCI and KSCA. The foundation aims to design better crowd management protocols and ensure fan safety. RCB had already announced Rs 25 lakh compensation for each family affected by the tragedy, which claimed 11 lives.

The six-point safety plan includes: regular fan-safety audits, annual training for ground staff on emergency response, collaboration with stadium authorities, and independent crowd safety research. The franchise also promises to empower local communities by creating jobs and elevate fan memory through permanent tributes.

US Open: Sabalenka, Vondrousova reach last eight

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka stormed into the US Open 2025 quarter-finals with a dominant 6-1, 6-4 victory over Cristina Busca, not facing a single break point. Sabalenka, the defending champion, now eyes her second straight US Open crown, a feat last achieved by Serena Williams in 2014.

In the quarter-finals, she faces Wimbledon 2023 champion Marketa Vondrousova, who pulled off an upset against ninth seed Elena Rybakina in three sets. Sabalenka leads their head-to-head 5-3, including a recent Cincinnati win, but Vondrousova's versatility makes her a tricky opponent.

Hamilton handed grid penalty for Italian GP

Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton has been slapped with a five-place grid penalty ahead of the Italian Grand Prix. The decision comes after Hamilton failed to slow down for yellow flags while heading to the grid at the Dutch GP, an infraction caught 40 minutes before the race began. The seven-time world champion endured a nightmare outing in Zandvoort, retiring for the first time as a Ferrari driver after crashing out at Turn 3.

Teammate Charles Leclerc also failed to finish due to a separate incident with Mercedes rookie Kimi Antonelli, compounding Ferrari's woes. Hamilton is currently sixth in the standings, trailing leader Oscar Piastri by 200 points. With the penalty, Hamilton's Monza campaign faces a tough start as Ferrari seeks redemption on home soil.

Luis Suarez sparks controversy after Leagues Cup final brawl

Inter Miami striker Luis Suarez has found himself at the center of controversy yet again. Following Miami's 3-0 defeat to Seattle Sounders in the Leagues Cup 2025 final, Suarez was caught in an on-field melee. The 38-year-old first put 20-year-old Obed Vargas in a headlock, triggering the scuffle. Moments later, Suarez was seen spitting toward Seattle staffer Gene Ramirez, believed to be the club's security director.

Footage of the incident went viral on social media, prompting criticism and calls for disciplinary action. Suarez, whose fiery temper has often overshadowed his brilliance, was restrained by goalkeeper Oscar Ustari before matters escalated further.