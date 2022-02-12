SRH Team 2022 Players List: Full List of Sunrisers Hyderabad Players With Price in IPL 2022

Sunrisers, who retained skipper Kane Williamson and couple of uncapped Indian players - pacer Umran Malik and all-pacer Abdul Samad, also bought back Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg and Jagadeesha Suchith at the IPL 2022 Auction in Bengaluru.

SRH headed into the auction with a purse of Rs. 68 Crore, but did not bid for any player in the marquee list on Saturday (February 12) nor pre-lunch break.

However, they started off their bidding process with a Rs. 8.75 Crore purchase of India all-rounder Washington Sundar once the auction resumed.

Later, Sunrisers made West Indies wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran their most expensive buy in the IPL auction with a winning bid of Rs. 11.50 Crore. Pooran also became the most expensive overseas wicketkeeper in the process.

SRH followed that bringing back two former pacers of the men in Orange with the signing of Bhuvneshwar for Rs. 4.20 Crore and T Natarajan for Rs. 4 Crore. They also bought back Suchith for Rs. 20 Lakh, Priyam Garg for Rs. 20 Lakh and Abhishek Sharma for Rs. 6.50 Crore.

Sunrisers also won the battle for uncapped batter Rahul Tripathi with the winning bid of Rs. 8.50 Crore and signed young pacer Kartik Tyagi for Rs. 4 Crore, taking their spending to a total of Rs. 41.85 Crore on day one of the auction and ended their day with a purse of Rs. 20.15 Crores.

By bringing in 10 players in the auction so far, SRH have assembled a squad of 13 players. They still have a maximum of 12 slots to fill, including 6 overseas and 6 Indian players.

Now, here is a look at how the SRH 2022 Team is shaping up at the end of day one of the IPL 2022 Auction:

Players Retained

Kane Williamson - INR 14 Crore

Abdul Samad - INR 4 Crore

Umran Malik - INR 4 Crore

Players Bought At Auction

Nicholas Pooran - INR 10.75 Crore

Washington Sundar - INR 8.75 Crore

Rahul Tripathi - INR 8.50 Crore

Abhishek Sharma - INR 6.50 Crore

Bhuvneshwar Kumar - INR 4.20 Crore

T Natarajan - INR 4 Crore

Kartik Tyagi - INR 4 Crore

Shreyas Gopal - INR 75 Lakh

Priyam Garg - INR 20 Lakh

Jagadeesha Suchith - INR 20 Lakh