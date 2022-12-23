SRH Team 2023 Players List: Full List of Sunrisers Hyderabad Players With Price in IPL 2023

Bengaluru, December 23: The 2016 champions Sunrisers Hyderabad headed into the IPL 2023 Auction with biggest remaining purse, having released 12 players, including their skipper Kane Williamson.
Apart from New Zealand skipper Williamson, the Sunrisers released three more overseas players in West Indies duo Nicholas Pooran and Romario Shepherd as well as Australian pacer Sean Abbott.
Shreyas Gopal, Jagedeesha Suchith, R Samarth, Priyam Garg, Saurabh Dubey, Shashnak Singh, Sushanth Mishra and Vishnu Vinod being the uncapped Indian players that were let go by the Hyderabad-based franchise.
While they released 12 players, SRH retained 12 players before the auction and were left with a budget of Rs 42.25 Crores to fill a maximum of 13 slots, including 4 max overseas slots. Their goal in the auction was also to land a player to lead the side.
At the IPL Auction 2023 held in Kochi on Friday (December 23), Sunrisers splashed the cash as they bought England batter Harry Brook for a whopping Rs 13.25 Crore and followed that with the purchase of Indian opener Mayank Agarwal for Rs 8.25 Crore.
In the third set, SRH bought South Africa wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen for Rs 5.25 Crore after a small bidding war with Delhi Capitals. In the fifth set, they bought couple of leg-spinners in England's Adil Rashid and India's Mayank Markande for their base prices.
Now, here is a look at how the SRH 2023 Team looks after the IPL 2023 Auction:
|Player
|Country
|Role
|U/C/A
|Price in INR
|Rahul Tripathi
|India
|Batter
|Capped
|Rs 8.50 Crore
|Aiden Markram
|South Africa
|Batter
|Capped
|Rs 2.60 Crore
|Glenn Philipps
|New Zealand
|Wicketkeeper
|Capped
|Rs 1.50 Crore
|Washington Sundar
|India
|All-rounder
|Capped
|Rs 8.75 Crore
|Abhishek Sharma
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|Rs 6.50 Crore
|Abdul Samad
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|Rs 4 Crore
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|India
|Bowler
|Capped
|Rs 4.20 Crore
|Marco Jansen
|South Africa
|Bowler
|Capped
|Rs 4.20 Crore
|T Natarajan
|India
|Bowler
|Capped
|Rs 4 Crore
|Umran Malik
|India
|Bowler
|Capped
|Rs 4 Crore
|Kartik Tyagi
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|Rs 4 Crore
|Fazalhaq Farooqui
|Afghanistan
|Bowler
|Capped
|Rs 50 Lakhs
|Player
|Country
|U/C/A
|Role
|Base Price in INR
|Bought For in INR
|Harry Brook
|England
|Capped
|Batter
|Rs 2 Crore
|Rs 13.25 Crore
|Mayank Agarwal
|India
|Capped
|Batter
|Rs 2 Crore
|Rs 8.25 Crore
|Heinrich Klaasen
|South Africa
|Capped
|Wicketkeeper
|Rs 1 Crore
|Rs 5.25 Crore
|Adil Rashid
|England
|Capped
|Bowler
|Rs 2 Crore
|Rs 2 Crore
|Mayank Markande
|India
|Capped
|Bowler
|Rs 50 Lakhs
|Rs 50 Lakhs
|Vivrant Sharma
|India
|Uncapped
|All-rounder
|Rs 20 Lakhs
|Rs 2.60 Crore
|Samarth Vyas
|India
|Uncapped
|All-rounder
|Rs 20 Lakhs
|Rs 20 Lakhs
|Sanvir Singh
|India
|Uncapped
|All-rounder
|Rs 20 Lakhs
|Rs 20 Lakhs
|Upendra Singh Yadav
|India
|Uncapped
|Wicketkeeper
|Rs 20 Lakhs
|Rs 25 Lakhs
Abhishek Sharma, Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Glenn Philipps, Aiden Markram, Upendra Singh Yadav, Samarth Vyas, Sanvir Singh, Vivrant Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, Abdul Samad, Adil Rashid, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Kartik Tyagi, Fazalhaq Farooqui, Umran Malik.