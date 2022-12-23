SRH Team 2023 Players List: Full List of Sunrisers Hyderabad Players With Price in IPL 2023

Apart from New Zealand skipper Williamson, the Sunrisers released three more overseas players in West Indies duo Nicholas Pooran and Romario Shepherd as well as Australian pacer Sean Abbott.

Shreyas Gopal, Jagedeesha Suchith, R Samarth, Priyam Garg, Saurabh Dubey, Shashnak Singh, Sushanth Mishra and Vishnu Vinod being the uncapped Indian players that were let go by the Hyderabad-based franchise.

While they released 12 players, SRH retained 12 players before the auction and were left with a budget of Rs 42.25 Crores to fill a maximum of 13 slots, including 4 max overseas slots. Their goal in the auction was also to land a player to lead the side.

At the IPL Auction 2023 held in Kochi on Friday (December 23), Sunrisers splashed the cash as they bought England batter Harry Brook for a whopping Rs 13.25 Crore and followed that with the purchase of Indian opener Mayank Agarwal for Rs 8.25 Crore.

In the third set, SRH bought South Africa wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen for Rs 5.25 Crore after a small bidding war with Delhi Capitals. In the fifth set, they bought couple of leg-spinners in England's Adil Rashid and India's Mayank Markande for their base prices.

Now, here is a look at how the SRH 2023 Team looks after the IPL 2023 Auction:

SRH Retained Players From 2022 With Price List

Player Country Role U/C/A Price in INR Rahul Tripathi India Batter Capped Rs 8.50 Crore Aiden Markram South Africa Batter Capped Rs 2.60 Crore Glenn Philipps New Zealand Wicketkeeper Capped Rs 1.50 Crore Washington Sundar India All-rounder Capped Rs 8.75 Crore Abhishek Sharma India All-rounder Uncapped Rs 6.50 Crore Abdul Samad India All-rounder Uncapped Rs 4 Crore Bhuvneshwar Kumar India Bowler Capped Rs 4.20 Crore Marco Jansen South Africa Bowler Capped Rs 4.20 Crore T Natarajan India Bowler Capped Rs 4 Crore Umran Malik India Bowler Capped Rs 4 Crore Kartik Tyagi India Bowler Uncapped Rs 4 Crore Fazalhaq Farooqui Afghanistan Bowler Capped Rs 50 Lakhs

Players Bought by SRH At IPL 2023 Auction

Player Country U/C/A Role Base Price in INR Bought For in INR Harry Brook England Capped Batter Rs 2 Crore Rs 13.25 Crore Mayank Agarwal India Capped Batter Rs 2 Crore Rs 8.25 Crore Heinrich Klaasen South Africa Capped Wicketkeeper Rs 1 Crore Rs 5.25 Crore Adil Rashid England Capped Bowler Rs 2 Crore Rs 2 Crore Mayank Markande India Capped Bowler Rs 50 Lakhs Rs 50 Lakhs Vivrant Sharma India Uncapped All-rounder Rs 20 Lakhs Rs 2.60 Crore Samarth Vyas India Uncapped All-rounder Rs 20 Lakhs Rs 20 Lakhs Sanvir Singh India Uncapped All-rounder Rs 20 Lakhs Rs 20 Lakhs Upendra Singh Yadav India Uncapped Wicketkeeper Rs 20 Lakhs Rs 25 Lakhs

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad For IPL 2023

Abhishek Sharma, Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Glenn Philipps, Aiden Markram, Upendra Singh Yadav, Samarth Vyas, Sanvir Singh, Vivrant Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, Abdul Samad, Adil Rashid, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Kartik Tyagi, Fazalhaq Farooqui, Umran Malik.