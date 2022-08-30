Star sublicenses ICC media TV rights to ZEE, keeps digital streaming rights; Sony might also join bandwagon

Star's digital streaming platform Disney+Hotstar will live stream all the ICC event matches but they won't be available on Star Sports Network. Star reportedly, bought the ICC media rights for TV and Digital with a whopping $3 billion bid, which came as disbelief to many.

By the way, this bid is only for the Indian market. The #ICC will open bids for other territories by and by. https://t.co/nKR0lseLQF — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 28, 2022

As per a Cricbuzz report, this strategic licensing agreement deal will come into effect in 2024 and is the first of its kind in the Indian media sports broadcast history. The deal will remain for four years starting in 2024.

In a joint statement, the media houses have said that the ICC has, in principle, approved the arrangement. The ICC, as a matter of principle, would not comment on matters commercial but sources in Dubai have told Cricbuzz that it has been made aware of. "It is subject to our approval," the ICC said.

ICC TV rights - Sony + Zee.

ICC digital rights - Hotstar.

IPL TV rights - Star

IPL digital rights - Viacom.



Cricket fans need to pay a lot to watch all the big sporting events in world cricket. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 30, 2022

ZEE was in 2007 blacklisted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and ICC after the network launched the unauthorised Indian Cricket League (ICL) following which the Indian board launched its very own domestic T20 league i.e. Indian Premier League (IPL) and revolutionised the sport.

Very interesting move from Star to licence the TV component of the #ICC rights to Zee (which presumably means Sony+Zee post merger). First thoughts: they only wanted it for Hotstar in the 1st place and the total cost of rights (inc IPL) was becoming too much to bear — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 30, 2022

As per the report, the agreement between ZEE and Star is a pre-bid arrangement between the parties with former BCCI CEO Rahul Johri, who joined ZEE after quitting the board position in 2021, playing a vital role. "Nothing happens overnight, particularly this sort of deal," one of the parties involved was quoted by Cricbuzz as saying.

The report further claimed that the agreement between Star & Zee isn't between two parties but three sides. In fact, Sony Sports Network might also come into the picture.

The process of merger between Sony and ZEE is underway for a long time and is expected to be completed sooner than later. "We will show it on Zee Sports. Sony factor will come into the equation later," a source, unwilling to be named for strategic reasons, was quoted by Cricbuzz.