Staying grounded despite the adulation is one of the hallmarks of Sachin Tendulkar's greatness: VVS Laxman

Laxman took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "His trail-blazing career is the stuff legends are made of, but even more endearing is his commitment, passion & respect for the game that made him what he is. Staying grounded despite the adulation he received is a remarkable quality, one of the hallmarks of his greatness @sachin_rt."

Tendulkar, who made his India debut at the age of 16, went on representing the country for 24 long years. The Mumbaikar has amassed 15,921 runs in Test cricket apart from slamming 51 centuries, most by any player.

Tendulkar is also leading run-getter in the ODI format as well with 18,426 runs, including 49 tons. The legendary batsman was a part of the 2011 World Cup-winning Indian squad.

On Saturday, Laxman announced that he will pay tributes to his teammates from whom he got inspiration and learnings.

"I have been very fortunate throughout my career to have played alongside men who inspired through their deeds. There are lessons to be learnt, like I did, from the way they carried themselves. Over the next few days, I'll be paying tribute to teammates who influenced me immensely," he said.