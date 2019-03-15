Steve Smith can do big things in IPL 2019: Warne

1. On Steve Smith

"This year, Royals will have him back and hungry and wanting to show the world how good he is. He is fresh and has missed the game that he loves. I think he will be terrific for the Royals this year and I am looking for some big things," he explained.

2. On Ashton Turner

Ashton Turner, who made a huge impact in the just concluded series between India and Australia, will also be turning up for the Royals this year and Warne added that he could see the potential when he saw the big-hitting all-rounder in the BBL.

"Just watching him play, a good friend of mine Mascheranas and me were speaking about the Big Bash and he asked me to take a good look at Turner. So, I studied him a bit and then rang the Royals owners and said that they should get Turner as the kid was good. So they went ahead and bought him and now the 50 grands spent on him looks pretty good. Turner has a very level-head on his shoulders for a young player. He is a future leader and has done a great job at Perth Scorchers. He plays spin just as good as he plays pace," he said.

3. On Virat Kohli

Commenting on Indian skipper Virat Kohli, Warne said he would like to judge once his career is done. "Sachin in the mid 90s and also Brian Lara in the mid 90s were a class above everyone else. Not so much in the later half of their careers, but in that phase of four to five years from 1994-95 they were just a class above. Virat and Sachin are two completely different players altogether, but they are greats. None (I would wish to bowl to) actually. To me both are terrific players, I couldn't chose one," he said.

4. On the development of IPL

Warne said he loved the way tournament has evolved over the years. "I love the evolution of the IPL, the passion of the fans and the evolving of the tactics of the players. I have been a captain and coach for four years, I was a consultant, I was a mentor with the team last year and now a brand ambassador," the Australian leg-spinner, who led Royals to the title in the inaugural year said. "I will be working more off field this year, spreading a word on the Royals globally which is pretty cool. But yes, I will try and have some interaction with the players at some stage. I have really enjoyed it," he added.