Stokes expected to be fit for Ashes despite fractured hand

London, September 27: Ben Stokes has sustained a minor fracture to his right hand but is expected to play a full part in the Ashes series.

Stokes was arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm, and subsequently released without charge, following an incident in Bristol in the early hours of Monday morning.

England director of cricket Andrew Strauss confirmed on Wednesday that Stokes has done damage to his hand but is set to play against Australia and will remain vice-captain "pending disciplinary procedures".

Stokes was held by police overnight and remains under investigation, but was among the 16 players named in the squad to face Australia on Wednesday.

The all-rounder is set to undergo further tests on his hand, but should be fit for the first of five Tests against Steve Smith's side in Brisbane – which starts on November 23.

Source: OPTA