Sunil Gavaskar lauds Cricketers' Foundation for helping ex-players

On November 10, the Cricketers' Foundation decided to honour the likes of Surekha Bhandare, who played 127 first- class matches, Sandhya Relekar, who figured in 139 first-class games and Aparna Kambli, who showed her skills in 79 first- class contests.

They received contributions in the range of Rs 50,000 to Rs 75,000.

"These three cricketers have been among those who paved the way for today's outstanding women cricketers and it's most heartening to see the Foundation recognising their efforts," a release issued by the Cricketers' Foundation on Tuesday (November 17) quoted Gavaskar as saying.

"I would like to congratulate them and the trustees for their forward thinking," he said.

The three women cricketers expressed gratitude for the help they received from the foundation, chaired by Makarand Waingankar, which has helped over 40 unsung heroes of Mumbai cricket.