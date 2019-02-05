Sunil Gavaskar wants Rishabh Pant to replace MS Dhoni in T20I series against New Zealand

Gavaskar feels Pant should be promoted higher in the batting order in the three T20Is against the Kiwis to give some match practice to the youngster before the ICC World Cup 2019.

The cricketer-turned-commentator believes the left-handed Pant brings a lot of variety to the table with his explosive batting skills and he must be given the confidence. Gavaskar also opined that MS Dhoni is rested for the T20I series with either Dinesh Karthik or Pant performing the wicketkeeper's duties.

While talking to Star Sports Gavaskar batted for resting Dhoni in a bid to give the 37-year-old some rest before ODI series against Australia (March 2-13) starts at home. The Mumbaikar sees Pant getting a ticket to the ICC World Cup in England and opined that the 23-year-old must play in the 5-ODI series against Australia while Karthik could be utilised as a 'spare opener'.

"I would look at Rishabh Pant because he brings the left-handedness into the top line-up. I would look at Rishabh playing in the 5 ODIs against Australia because that will give a fair idea on how the young kid is shaping up with giving him a little more responsibility at No. 4 or 5," Gavaskar was quoted by Times of India as saying.

Pant has played just 3 ODIs so far and has amassed 42 runs in two innings with 24 being his highest total. The 69-year-old also backed Karthik as the third opener for India in the ODIs.

"The left-handed option in the middle order I think is very crucial. I would look at Dinesh Karthik as the third opener because you want to carry a spare opener in your 15 anyway. Even if you have three wicket-keepers in your squad, MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik, and Rishabh Pant, so be it. I think it will give the team just a little flexibility with the batting," he added further.