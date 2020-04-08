Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner imitates Ravindra Jadeja's sword-celebration as he shares throwback video

The cricketers, like others, are sitting in the confines of their respective houses are either connecting with their fans or sharing throwback pictures on their social media handles.

Australia cricketer David Warner on Wednesday (April 8) took to his social media handle and shared a throwback video in which he could be seen wielding his bat like a sword for a commercial. This has been the trademark celebration of India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja after the Saurashtra cricketer slams a fifty or a century.

Warner, the captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad, could be seen sporting his IPL franchise's jersey. He also asked the fans to give their opinion as to how he did as compared to Jadeja.

The southpaw captioned the post as: "Throwback to this time last year to a commercial we were doing for @sunrisershyd Do you think I have got @royalnavghan covered for the sword".

Earlier last month, the explosive left-handed opener tried to sharpen his catching skills. In the video he shared on his Instagram handle, the Aussie could be seen standing in his backyard along with his daughter and playing tennis.

With the racquet in his hands and a tennis ball, the cricketer is trying to make one-handed catches. "Just trying to keep up the skills with some one-hand catching. Remember soft hands?? #Bullsdaycare," Warner captioned the video.