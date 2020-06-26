Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Bhuvneshwar Kumar says playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad helped him learn how to handle pressure

By Pti
Bhuvneshwar Kumar says playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad helped him learn how to handle pressure
Bhuvneshwar Kumar says playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad helped him learn how to handle pressure

New Delhi, June 26: Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar says playing for IPL side Sunrisers Hyderabad has been a turning point in his career as he learnt to handle the pressure of bowling at the death.

India's fierce pack attack is now one of the best in the world and Bhuvneshwar is a key figure in the set-up along with Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav.

Bhuvneshwar said he always had the ability to bowl yorkers but delivering in crunch moments is something that he learnt after joining the Sunrisers squad back in 2014.

"I always had the ability to bowl yorkers but then I lost it. At Sunrisers Hyderabad, they wanted me to bowl at the start of the innings as well as at the end. The 14 matches I played in 2014, I learnt to handle pressure and that was a turning point," Bhuvneshwar told Deep Das Gupta on Cricketbaazi show.

IPL 2020: David Warner says Sunrisers Hyderabad has the best death over attack

"I learnt new things, especially handling pressure at death bowling (during Sunrisers stint)," he said.

Bhuvneshwar, who has taken 132 ODI and 63 Test wickets, said he has been most successful whenever he has managed to detach himself from the outcome of the games like former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

"Like MS Dhoni, I try to detach myself from the result and focus on small things, which I also refer to as process. And this helps in getting the desired outcome.

"During IPL when I had a couple of good seasons, I was in this zone. I was so focused on my process, that the result had become secondary. And results were positive."

Talking about how is he keeping himself motivated while being away from the game due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bhuvneshwar said it hasn't been easy.

"I was very motivated for the first 15 days of the lockdown. No one knew how long it would last and I didn't have any equipment to exercise at home either. We thought things would get better in a couple of months," he said.

"But after 15 days, I started finding it difficult to motivate myself. I then ordered equipment at home and things have improved since...I am working on coming out of this lockdown as a better version of myself.

"On-field performance is different, but I can work on my fitness, or my athletic ability, or gaining more strength," he added.

More BHUVNESHWAR KUMAR News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Bayern may sell Alcantara to buy Havertz
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Friday, June 26, 2020, 15:32 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 26, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue