Suresh Raina all set to dazzle in Indian Pro Music League, to be brand ambassador of UP Dabbangs team

New Delhi, Feb 23: Former India all-rounder Suresh Raina is all to be a part of India's first-ever music league championship, Indian Pro Music League (IPML), an innovation by ZEE TV. The show is a music competition which will have six teams from different parts of India. The 34-year-old cricketer will be seen as the Brand Ambassador of his home state team UP Dabbangs on the show.
"Music or singing has always been my favourite pastime as well as a hobby. While playing, it has always given me a good company in between. So, I am just trying my hands on what I have always liked the most after cricket," said the former India all-rounder, who has also hogged the limelight in the past for his singing talent.
Moreover, India's superstar, Salman Khan will be seen as the show's Brand Ambassador apart from a star-studded list of Bollywood stars such as Shraddha Kapoor, Govinda, Rajkummar Rao, Riteish Deshmukh & Genelia and Bobby Deol, who will feature as the Brand Ambassadors of their respective teams.
These 6 zonal teams will have the country's renowned playback singers as their captains. The likes of Mika Singh, Kailash Kher, Sajid Khan, Shaan, Ankit Tiwari, Javed Ali, Asees Kaur, Bhoomi Trivedi, Akriti Kakar, Payal Dev, Neha Bhasin and Shilpa Rao will be seen as captains on the show.
