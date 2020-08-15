Suresh Raina retires: Fans left shocked as Raina joins Dhoni

India batsman Suresh Raina joins MS Dhoni in retirement

Raina, part of India’s 2007 and 2011 World Cup triumphs, was quick to follow Dhoni’s footsteps and he posted an image on Twitter to call it a day.

The 33-year-old Raina captioned the image, saying, “It was nothing but lovely playing with you, @mahi7781. With my heart full of pride, I choose to join you in this journey. Thank you India. Jai Hind!” Raina is seen sitting next to Dhoni and his CSK teammates in the image.

The duo have been an integral part of the team and have played together in the Chennai Super Kings team in all editions. Raina, one of India’s finest middle-order batsman, was also one of the best fielders the Indian team has seen. He’s one of the players who have made a century in all three formats of the game.

Rain played only 18 Tests but has been a pillar for India in the ODI and T20 format and has been an integral part of the Indian team. Raina will be seen in action for the upcoming edition of the IPL in UAE, alongside Dhoni.

Here’s how the cricket fraternity and fans reacted to Raina’s retirement.

बहुत याराना लगता है ।।

It’s too much...

thank you for all the gentleness and the aggressive entertainment Suresh Raina bro 🤗🙏🏽#rainaretires #raina pic.twitter.com/Ycvq6Di6Xi — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) August 15, 2020

The best thing about Raina is He is always the first person to hug the bowler when he takes the wicket. One of the Best Fielders in the World. The Mr. IPL & more.

Thank you Suresh Raina for all.#RainaRetires #ThankyouRaina pic.twitter.com/sTR1Bu0IpY — P. (@Freak1nP) August 15, 2020

Really surprised by Raina calling it a day too....well...guess all good things have to come to an end. Raina tera Kya kehna....one of the best southpaws to don the Indian jersey. Mr. IPL for #CSK. Gave 100% whenever he was on the field. Go well, my friend. #rainaretires — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 15, 2020

Suresh Raina to join Dhoni on his journey 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/kmkbf8RQJ2 — ICC (@ICC) August 15, 2020

15 August 2020 - a day of goodbyes in #cricket! #SureshRaina has joined #MSDhoni in his international retirement.



322 matches, 7988 runs, 48 stellar half centuries and 7x💯

Thank you, #Raina! You've been such a champion for 🇮🇳



See you at the #IPL2020 @ImRaina 💜 pic.twitter.com/SufUCqPMfz — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) August 15, 2020

As A True Cricket Fans It Hurts More Than Anything 💔



Thank You #MSDhoni & #Raina For Your Valuable Contribution To Indian Cricket Team...!

You May Be Retired But Your Memories Will Be With Us Forever🙏#ThankYouDhoni #ThankYouRaina pic.twitter.com/rluJggTeIj — NTR Fans (@NTR2NTRFans) August 15, 2020

Thank you LEGEND @msdhoni ... A tweet cannot articulate your contribution. But Thank You !! And thank you Raina @ImRaina .. #DhoniRetires #RainaRetires — Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) August 15, 2020