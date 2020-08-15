Cricket
Suresh Raina retires: Fans left shocked as Raina joins Dhoni

By

Bengaluru, Aug 15: 15th August is turning out to be a red-letter day for cricket fans. While fans grappled to come to terms with MS Dhoni’s retirement announced, the former cricketer's teammate Suresh Raina also announced his decision to retire from international cricket and join Dhoni in this new chapter.

India batsman Suresh Raina joins MS Dhoni in retirement

Raina, part of India’s 2007 and 2011 World Cup triumphs, was quick to follow Dhoni’s footsteps and he posted an image on Twitter to call it a day.

The 33-year-old Raina captioned the image, saying, “It was nothing but lovely playing with you, @mahi7781. With my heart full of pride, I choose to join you in this journey. Thank you India. Jai Hind!” Raina is seen sitting next to Dhoni and his CSK teammates in the image.

View this post on Instagram

It was nothing but lovely playing with you, @mahi7781 . With my heart full of pride, I choose to join you in this journey. Thank you India. Jai Hind! 🇮🇳

A post shared by Suresh Raina (@sureshraina3) on

The duo have been an integral part of the team and have played together in the Chennai Super Kings team in all editions. Raina, one of India’s finest middle-order batsman, was also one of the best fielders the Indian team has seen. He’s one of the players who have made a century in all three formats of the game.

Rain played only 18 Tests but has been a pillar for India in the ODI and T20 format and has been an integral part of the Indian team. Raina will be seen in action for the upcoming edition of the IPL in UAE, alongside Dhoni.

Here’s how the cricket fraternity and fans reacted to Raina’s retirement.

Story first published: Saturday, August 15, 2020, 21:28 [IST]
