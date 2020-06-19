Cricket
Sushant Singh Rajput suicide: Yuzvendra Chahal hits out at nepotism, bullying prevalent in Bollywood

By

New Delhi, June 19: The tragic suicide of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has shaken the country badly and everyone was shocked to know the darkness he was going through in his last days.

The 34-year-old actor was found hanging at his Mumbai residence on Sunday (June 14). Initial investigation revealed that he wasn't battling depression and neglect from the very own industry he was part of.

India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has been constantly talking about Sushant's death and in his latest Instagram post he bluntly hit out at those who didn't help the actor out.

Young Mumbai Indians' batsman Digvijay Deshmukh is also remembered for his role as a child artist in the Bollywood film 'Kai Po Che' which was actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Like everyone else, Digvijay Deshmukh too expressed his shock and dismay.

Earlier, senior India pacer Mohammed Shami while sharing his thoughts about depression and called the actor's death unfortunate.

"Depression is a problem that needs attention," Shami told Hindustan Times. "It was unfortunate to see such a brilliant actor like Sushant Singh Rajput lose his life. He was a friend and I wish I could talk to him had I known about his mental condition. In my case, my family pulled me out of that low phase. They took care of me and made me realise that I needed to fight back.

"There were times I felt suicidal but my family ensured I was never alone. Someone or the other would always be around, talking to me. Spirituality also helps you seek answers. Talking to your close ones or counselling is the best way out," he said.

Story first published: Friday, June 19, 2020, 21:29 [IST]
