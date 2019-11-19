Chris Lynn smashes 30-ball 91 in T10 League after KKR release him; Yuvraj Singh criticises IPL franchise's 'bad call'

The former stylish India batsman joked that he might even call KKR's co-owner Shah Rukh Khan and apprise about his opinion.

The Kolkata franchise let go some of the big names like Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Carlos Brathwaite, Piyush Chawla, and Anrich Nortje ahead of the IPL 2020 Auction.

IPL 2020: KKR off-load Lynn, Uthappa; list of released, retained players, purse for IPL auction

After getting released by KKR, Lynn once again showed how explosive a batsman he is by smashing 91 off 30 balls playing for the Maratha Arabians in the ongoing Abu Dhabi T10 League. With his knock, the right-handed batsman from Australia shattered the record for the highest individual score in T10 cricket, previously held by England's Alex Hales (87 off 32 balls).

"Chris (Lynn) was outstanding today, unbelievable hits," Yuvraj, who also plays for the Maratha Arabians, told reporters after the game.

"He is someone I have seen in the IPL. He has given some great starts to KKR. I really don't understand why they have not retained him. I think it is a bad call, must send SRK (Shah Rukh Khan) a message on that. Chris was just outstanding today," the southpaw added.

Yuvraj, who was not retained by his franchise Mumbai Indians for the next season, said that he is happy playing leagues outside India and has not yet decided whether he wants to get into coaching IPL teams.

"There are a lot of leagues coming up in the next two to three years, so I am looking forward to playing a few of them. It's good for me that I play for about two or three months, instead of playing the whole year. I am enjoying that for the next few years and then hopefully can get into coaching after practising that side by side," he said.

The 37-year-old, who retired from international cricket before the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, said that he trains hard to remain fit.

"I had a back spasm today so I can't really fight my body too much. I think mentally I am still young, but the body says take it easy, so hopefully I'll be fit for the next game," he said.