T20 World Cup 2020 postponed: ICC unveils windows, announces dates of Final for next three World Cups

At the meeting of the IBC Board, the commercial subsidiary of the ICC, the windows for the next three ICC men's events were also decided to bring clarity to the calendar and give the sport the best possible opportunity over the next three years to recover from the disruption caused by COVID-19.

ICC postpones T20 World Cup, decks cleared for IPL 2020

Following are the windows for the Men's events are in 2021, 2022 and 2023:

# ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 will be held October-November 2021.

# Final on 14 November 2021.

# ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 will be held October - November 2022.

# Final on 13 November 2022.

# ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 will be held in India October - November 2023.

# Final on 26 November 2023.

The global cricket body also claimed that the windows for the next three ICC Men's events agreed to support the rescheduling of bilateral cricket.

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, which was initially scheduled to be held in the month of February-April has now been moved to October - November 2023 to allow longer qualification period.

The IBC Board agreed to continue to monitor the rapidly changing situation and assess all the information available in order to make a considered decision on future hosts to ensure the sport is able to stage safe and successful global events in 2021 and 2022.

The IBC Board will also continue to evaluate the situation in relation to being able to stage the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2021 in New Zealand in February next year. In the meantime, planning for this event continues as scheduled.

Speaking about the development, ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney said they have undertaken a comprehensive and complex contingency planning exercise and through this process, their number one priority has been to protect the health and safety of everyone involved in the sport.