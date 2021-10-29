T20 World Cup 2021: Asif Ali leaves cricketing world spellbound with his imperious finishing skills

Chasing a target of 148, Pakistan reached home in style with six balls to spare as Asif unleashed his beast mode to amass 24 runs and took guided his team home. Pakistan had lost the wickets of captain Babar Azam and senior batsman Shoaib Malik in quick succession as Afghanistan scripted a late comeback in the game.

Pakistan looked in a spot of bother with two quick dismissals in the death overs. With 24 required from the last 12 balls, the right-handed batsman - who was the star for his team in the match against New Zealand - smashed four maximums to send another strong statement with his tremendous finishing skills.

He scored runs 25* off 7 deliveries at an incredible strike rate of 357.1 while taking his team home. It is the third-fastest in T20 WC after Dwayne Smith (414.3 SR, 29 off 7) vs Bangladesh in 2007 and Yuvraj Singh (362.5 SR, 58 off 16) vs England in 2007.

For his finishing skills, Ali was adjudged the player of the match and the right-handed batsman also gave a peek into his thought process during the crunch situations. He even claimed that he would have scored 25 runs in the last six deliveries if needed.

"I would like to congratulate the Pakistan team and all our fans. I was confident of finishing it off from this end and that's what I told Shoaib Malik before he got out. I look at the situation of the match, and I target the bowlers accordingly. I was talking to Shoaib when I walked in to bat and I told him that I was confident enough of getting 20-25 in one over against Karim Janat, which I did," he added further.

Ali's sheer hits left the cricketing fraternity impressed as they praised him for his explosive batting effort against Afghanistan. Here's who said what on Twitter:

I had seen Asif Ali a few times before and thought he was a powerful batsman. But this level of hitting is insane. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 29, 2021

Asif Ali you beauty!!! — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) October 29, 2021

This #AsifAli has got some hitting ability. Well tried Afghanistan team. #PakvsAfg — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 29, 2021

As-If #Pak didn’t have the firepower in the lower middle-order. Now, twice in two games by Asif Ali. He’s a real deal. And #Pakistan is the team to beat in this #T20WorldCup Complete team. — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 29, 2021

Asif Ali👀👀👀👀👀 — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) October 29, 2021

Dealt the heaviest of blows - couldn’t be happier for Asif Ali — Isa Guha (@isaguha) October 29, 2021

Remember the name @AasifAli2018 — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) October 29, 2021

Whoa, what a finish by Asif Ali, 4 sixes in an over to clinch match. Spirited Afghanistan piled on pressure on Pakistan with bat and ball. Babar and Malik falling in quick succession, Afghanistan looked in with a chance till Asif’s onslaught. Tough luck Afghanistan — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) October 29, 2021

What a victory for @TheRealPCB ,brilliant partnership between @babarazam258 and @FakharZamanLive . What a knock by @AasifAli2018 in pressure situation and many congrats @rashidkhan_19 for taking 100 wickets. Pakistan zindabad 🇵🇰🏏 — Umar Akmal (@Umar96Akmal) October 29, 2021

Congratulations team Pakistan. Well done @babarazam258 on your innings and @AasifAli2018 on the remarkable finish - what a cool, calm, collective customer . #PakistanZindabad — Azhar Mahmood (@AzharMahmood11) October 29, 2021

Asif Ali showed lot of confidence by refusing single on the last ball and finishing it in style by hitting those four big 6 in the next over .. clean and powerful hitter 👍 #AFGvPAK #T20WorldCup @StarSportsIndia — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 29, 2021

Serious hitting by Asif Ali! Top win by #Pakistan and really proud of student Naveen who bowled a brilliant 18th over.#PakvsAfg #PAKvAFG #ICCT20WorldCup2021 — Ian Pont 🇬🇧 (@Ponty100mph) October 29, 2021

Ali's finishing touches in two games in a row ticked another check box for Pakistan i.e. their middle-order batting in the death overs, thus making the Men in Green's contention for the title stronger.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan captain Babar Azam continued his good form with the bat as he slammed his career's 22nd T20I fifty and helped his team win the third win on the trot in the ongoing tournament.