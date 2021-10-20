T20 World Cup 2021: India vs Pakistan Head to Head Records, Team, Individual Stats

1. Head to Head in T20Is, Test and ODIs

India and Pakistan have met 8 times in T20Is and the men in blue have won six matches to their rivals 1, while 1 game ended in no result. But in other formats, Pakistan have slight edge over India.

The green=clad outfit and India have faced each other in 132 ODIs with the former winning 73 matches to the 55 of India. Four matches have been abandoned.

In Test cricket, the arch enemies have met each other in 59 matches with India winning 9 matches and Pakistan emerging victors in 12 games. 38 matches have ended in draw. In all, Pakistan hold a 70=86 advantage over India in 199 matches and 43 matches did not produce any results.

2. India vs Pakistan in ICC World Cups

50=over World Cups: India hold a massive 7=0 edge over Pakistan in the ODI mega event.

T20 World Cups: India have won 4 out of 5 matches in the T20 World Cups so far with one game ending as no result.

3. Individual and team records in Test cricket

Highest team total: Pakistan made 699/5 in the third Test at Lahore in 1989/90 and the match ended in a draw. K Srikkanth was India captain then and a baby=faced Sachin Tendulkar made his Test debut in that series against the likes of Imran Khan, Waqar Younis and Wasim Akram. He also clobbered Abdul Qadir for 4 sixes.

Lowest team total: Pakistan bundled out India out for 106 in the second Test at Lucknow in 1952/53. This was the first Test series between the two nations and pacer Fazal Mahmood was the hero for the visitors.

Highest individual score: India opener Virender Sehwag smashed 309 against Pakistan in the first Test at Multan in 2004 and became the first Indian batsman to score a triple hundred the longest form of the game.

Best bowling figures: India's Anil Kumble picked up a record 10 for 74 against Pakistan in the second innings of the second Test at Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi, in 1999. Kumble became the second bowler in the history of Test cricket to achieve the feat after England spinner Jim Laker. They remain the only two bowlers to achieve this feat.

4. Individual and team records in ODIs

Highest team total: India made 356/9 in the second ODI against Pakistan at Visakhapatnam in 2004/05. The match will be remembered for a swashbuckling hundred by MS Dhoni.

Lowest team total: Pakistan skittled India for 79 in the second ODI at Sialkot in 1978/79.

Highest individual score: Left=handed Pakistan opener Saeed Anwar made 194 against India in the sixth ODI of the Independence Cup at Chennai in 1997.

Best bowling figures: Fast bowler Aaqib Javed of Pakistan picked up 7/37 against India in the final of the Wills Trophy at Sharjah in 1991.

5. Individual and team records in T20Is

India and Pakistan created history when they became the first two teams to reach the final of the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup in South Africa in 2007. They were also featured in the first=ever bowl-out during a group stage match in Durban which India won after Sehwag bowled the over for India. In the final, Sreesanth latched on to a scoop by Misbah Ul Haq to give India the title.

Highest team total: India scored 192/5 against Pakistan in the second T20I at Ahmedabad in 2012.

Lowest team total: India bundled out Pakistan for 83 in the fourth T20I at Dhaka in the Asia Cup 2016.

Highest individual score: India captain Virat Kohli scored 78 during the T20I World Cup 2012 at Colombo.

Best bowling figures: Pakistan's Mohammad Asif grabbed 4/18 in the 2007 T20 World Cup at Durban. But the match ended in favour of India after the result was decided via a bowl out, a rule that was conceived for the mega event in which a player each from both sides will aim at stumps. The ploy of India to hand the ball to Sehwag worked wonders as he made more hits on the stumps with his accurate off=spin.