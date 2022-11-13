T20 World Cup 2022: Full List of Award Winners, Player of the Match in Final, Player of the Tournament, Stats

Riding upon an unbeaten 52 from Ben Stokes - the hero for England in the 2019 WC final in England - once again shined for the English and steered his team home in the low run chase.

Chasing a target of 138, England reached home in 19 overs for the loss of 5 wickets. Stokes - who went for four consecutive sixes in the 2016 T20 WC final at Eden Gardens - redeemed himself in the big game and once again proved why he's the most bankable player in the side.

Batting in front of a hostile Pakistan bowling attack, England had early hiccups in the run chase but captain Jos Buttler and later Stokes steered the team through troubled waters.

Pakistani bowlers won hearts with their performances but they didn't have enough runs on the board to defend. Pacers Haris Rauf and Shaheen Shah Afridi pushed England on the back foot with their opening burst in the powerplays. But the experience of Stokes and Moeen Ali paid off as they shared a crucial partnership in the middle overs.

Earlier in the day, bowlers did the job and prevented Pakistan from posting a big total after skipper Buttler elected to field on a pitch that had dual bounce. England conceded just 18 runs and picked 4 wickets in the last 4 overs.

For Pakistan, it was a collapse of staggering proportions as they lost 7 wickets for 55 runs in the last 9 overs. Only two boundaries in the last 5 overs as they could only post a paltry 137/8 in 20 overs. Sam Curran - who finished his quota of 4 overs for 3/12 - was awarded the player of the match.

Who said what:

Sam Curran - Player of the Match & Player of the Series: I don't think I should be getting this, I think the way Ben Stokes played there, to get a fifty in a final and he does it so many times for us, he should get this (PoTM.). We are going to enjoy this occasion and it is very special. Big square boundaries, so I knew my into the wicket type bowling would work and try to make them hit square of the wicket. We felt the wicket was not as good as we thought it would be. It was nipping around everywhere and it was challenge to chase. I go into the wicket with my slower balls and try to keep the batsmen guessing. We are World Champions, how good. Incredibly special (to have Stokes). He is someone I look up to and always turns up when the team needs him, people question him but there's no questioning him, he's the man. To be honest, I am little bit lost for words, it has been a great tournament. First time for me in a World Cup and we have won it. Amazing crowd. I wanted to be adaptable coming into the tournament. I haven't bowled much at the death before and that is one area I want to keep improving. I want to improve my batting though it is tough to get to bat in this line-up. How good is it to be a World Champ (smiles)!

Babar Azam | Pakistan captain: Congratulations to England, they deserve to be champions and fought well. We felt like home here, got great support at every venue. Thanks for your support. Yes, we lost the first two games but how we came in the last four games was incredible. I just told the boys to play our natural game, but we fell 20 runs short and the boys fought well with the ball. Our bowling is one of the best attacks in the world. Unfortunately, Shaheen's injury put us off, but that's part of the game.

Jos Buttler | England captain: It is (the icing on the cake). To win the T20 World Cup now, immensely proud of everyone here. It has been a long journey and few changes but we are reaping the rewards of how we have played in the last few years. It's been a fantastic tournament. We went to Pakistan before coming here, which was a valuable time for the group and this felt a long way after the Ireland match but the character we showed from thereon in must-win games is amazing. He (Matty Motts) has fitted in really well. We have got a few Australians in the coaching staff with us in this tournament and he has led the coaching staff really well, gives the players great freedom. Huge swing in the game, that was a fantastic over from Adil. He has been outstanding for us in the last three games, just the guy who makes things happen and his performance was outstanding. When you hit the right length there was a little bit of movement and they were obviously bowling at a good pace, not easy at all. We managed to get away to a start which controlled the run-rate and we bat deep as well. And that man again, Ben Stokes is there at the end. He is the ultimate competitor in anything he does and has the experience to bank on as well. He timed it perfectly, the impetus that he and Moeen Ali had just took it away from Pakistan.

Here are the full list of award winners, records and statistics:

Player of the tournament Man of the Match Final: Sam Curran (England) Player of the Tournament: Sam Curran (England) - 13 wickets Player of the Tournament in each T20 World Cup 2007 - Shahid Afridi 2009 - Tilakaratne Dilshan 2010 - Kevin Pietersen 2012 - Shane Watson 2014 - Virat Kohli 2016 - Virat Kohli 2021 - David Warner 2022 - Sam Curran Top wicket-takers in each T20 World Cup: 2007 - Umar Gul - Pakistan - 13 2009 - Umar Gul - Pakistan - 13 2010 - Dirk Nannes - Australia - 14 2012 - Ajantha Mendis - SL - 15 2014 - Imran Tahir (SA)/Ahsan Malik (Netherlands) - 12 2016 - Mohammad Nabi - Afghanistan - 16 2021 - Wanindu Hasaranga - SL - 16 2022 - Wanindu Hasaranga (SL) - 15 Top run-getters in each T20 World Cup 2007 - Matthew Hayden (265) 2009 - Tillakaratne Dilshan (317) 2010 - Mahela Jayawardene (302) 2012 - Shane Watson (249) 2014 - Virat Kohli (319) 2016 - Tamim Iqbal (295) 2021 - Babar Azam (303) 2022 - Virat Kohli (296) ICC World T20 champions: 2007 - India (beat Pakistan) 2009 - Pak (beat SL) 2010 - Eng (beat Australia) 2012 - WI (beat SL) 2014 - SL (beat India) 2016 - WI (beat England) 2021 - Aus (beat NZ) 2022 - ENG (beat Pakistan) Top Stats from the tournament Most Runs: Virat Kohli (IND) - 6 matches - 296 runs Highest Average: Virat Kohli - 6 innings - 98.67 - 3 Not Outs Highest Individual Score: Rilee Rossouw (SA) - 109 Highest Strike Rate: Suryakumar Yadav - 189.68 (minimum 4 innings) Finn Allen (NZ) - 186.29 (minimum 4 innings) Most Fifties: Virat Kohli - 4 Most Sixes: Sikandar Raza - Zimbabwe - 11 Most Fours: Suryakumar Yadav - 26 Bowling Stats Most Wickets: Wanindu Hasaranga (SL) - 15 Wickets in 8 matches, including qualifiers. Sam Curran (ENG) - 13 Wickets in 6 matches Best Average: Glenn Maxwell (AUS) 6.33 Five-wicket hauls: Sam Curran (ENG) - 1 Stats # England become the first team to simultaneously hold both ODI and T20 World Cups # The last 11 knockout games in T20 World Cups, chasing side has won the match on all 11 instances. # England in T20 World Cup 2022 Bat Avg 29.55 | Bowl Avg 19.13 Run rate 7.41 | Eco rate 7.23 Boundary% scored 13.8 | Boundary% conceded 12.0 # Sam Curran is the first specialist bowler to win the award # England won their first T20I match at the MCG after 4 defeats # Pakistan have lost all three of their T20Is at MCG # Jos Buttler is the second wicketkeeper after MS Dhoni to lift the T20 World Cup