T20 World Cup 2022: Full List of Award Winners, Player of the Match in Final, Player of the Tournament, Stats

Player of the tournament
Player of the Tournament: Sam Curran (England) - 13 wickets
Player of the Tournament in each T20 World Cup
2007 - Shahid Afridi
2009 - Tilakaratne Dilshan
2010 - Kevin Pietersen
2012 - Shane Watson
2014 - Virat Kohli
2016 - Virat Kohli
2021 - David Warner
2022 - Sam Curran
Top wicket-takers in each T20 World Cup:
2007 - Umar Gul - Pakistan - 13
2009 - Umar Gul - Pakistan - 13
2010 - Dirk Nannes - Australia - 14
2012 - Ajantha Mendis - SL - 15
2014 - Imran Tahir (SA)/Ahsan Malik (Netherlands) - 12
2016 - Mohammad Nabi - Afghanistan - 16
2021 - Wanindu Hasaranga - SL - 16
2022 - Wanindu Hasaranga (SL) - 15
Top run-getters in each T20 World Cup
2007 - Matthew Hayden (265)
2009 - Tillakaratne Dilshan (317)
2010 - Mahela Jayawardene (302)
2012 - Shane Watson (249)
2014 - Virat Kohli (319)
2016 - Tamim Iqbal (295)
2021 - Babar Azam (303)
2022 - Virat Kohli (296)
ICC World T20 champions:
2007 - India (beat Pakistan)
2009 - Pak (beat SL)
2010 - Eng (beat Australia)
2012 - WI (beat SL)
2014 - SL (beat India)
2016 - WI (beat England)
2021 - Aus (beat NZ)
2022 - ENG (beat Pakistan)
Top Stats from the tournament
Most Runs:
Virat Kohli (IND) - 6 matches - 296 runs
Highest Average:
Virat Kohli - 6 innings - 98.67 - 3 Not Outs
Highest Individual Score:
Rilee Rossouw (SA) - 109
Highest Strike Rate:
Suryakumar Yadav - 189.68 (minimum 4 innings)
Finn Allen (NZ) - 186.29 (minimum 4 innings)
Most Fifties:
Virat Kohli - 4
Most Sixes:
Sikandar Raza - Zimbabwe - 11
Most Fours:
Suryakumar Yadav - 26
Bowling Stats
Most Wickets:
Wanindu Hasaranga (SL) - 15 Wickets in 8 matches, including qualifiers.
Sam Curran (ENG) - 13 Wickets in 6 matches
Best Average:
Glenn Maxwell (AUS) 6.33
Five-wicket hauls:
Sam Curran (ENG) - 1
Stats
# England become the first team to simultaneously hold both ODI and T20 World Cups
# The last 11 knockout games in T20 World Cups, chasing side has won the match on all 11 instances.
# England in T20 World Cup 2022
Bat Avg 29.55 | Bowl Avg 19.13
Run rate 7.41 | Eco rate 7.23
Boundary% scored 13.8 | Boundary% conceded 12.0
# Sam Curran is the first specialist bowler to win the award
# England won their first T20I match at the MCG after 4 defeats
# Pakistan have lost all three of their T20Is at MCG
# Jos Buttler is the second wicketkeeper after MS Dhoni to lift the T20 World Cup