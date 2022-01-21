T20 World Cup 2022: India's full schedule: Men in Blue in Group 2, face Pakistan in opener

It may be recalled that Pakistan had beaten India in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 at UAE by 10 wickets. It was the first time Pakistan managed to beat India in an ICC World Cup.

Pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi rocked India upfront with a brilliant spell and then skipper Babar Azam and wicketkeeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan turned in a sublime batting show to take their team home.

It will be the first World Cup clash between the two nations at the MCG and comes before two more fierce rivals, Australia and England, meet at the same venue on Friday, October 28.

The state-of-the-art Perth Stadium will host a huge Sunday double-header on Sunday, October 30 with South Africa taking on India in the evening match. Earlier in the day, Pakistan will be in action against the runners-up from Group A.

The seven venues to host matches are Adelaide Oval, The Gabba, Kardinia Park Stadium, Bellerive Oval, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Perth Stadium and Sydney Cricket Ground. The semi-finals will be played at the SCG and Adelaide Oval on November 9 and 10, respectively.

The final will be contested under lights at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on November 13. Australia are the defending champions of the tournament, having beaten New Zealand in the final in 2021.

India will be eyeing to recapture the title this year after won the tournament in the inaugural edition in 2007 under MS Dhoni. Rohit Sharma has been appointed as India’s full-time captain of T20Is and ODIs after Virat Kohli moved away from leadership role.

So, here’s India’s full schedule at the T20 World Cup 2022.

India schedule in T20 World Cup 2022

October 23: India vs Pakistan, 1.30 PM, MCG

October 27: India vs Qualifier A2, 12.30 PM, SCG

October 30: India vs South Africa, 4.30 PM, Perth

November 2: India vs Bangladesh, 1.30 PM, Adelaide

November 6: India vs Qualifier B1, 1.30 PM, MCG