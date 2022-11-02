T20 World Cup 2022: India vs Bangladesh; Toss & Playing XI Updates; Shakib Al Hasan elects to field first

Both the teams need a win here to remain alive in the ongoing tournament and qualify for the semi-finals. India are coming into the match on the back of a defeat while Bangladesh won the game against Zimbabwe by a small three run margin.

After coin landed in his favour, Shakib said, "We will bowl first. There is rain predicted. We don't know what is a good score on this wicket. Big game. We are well prepared today. Boys are gelling well. We have been playing with this side for some time. We need to continue doing the good things. We can continue working on our batting. One change. Sarkar is not playing. Shoriful Islam comes in."

Rohit, however, said that they were looking to bat first anyway. "We would have batted first. Runs on the board would matter. We would look to bat well. All games are important in this format. We didn't play well in the last game. Hopefully, we can play some good cricket and get those two points. Good ground and good atmosphere here. Good weather as well. We have one change. Axar is in for Hooda," said Rohit.

As India will be batting first, the focus will on opener KL Rahul - who is going through a lean patch in the ongoing tournament. The right-handed batter has failed to touch the double figures in all three games in the league stage in Australia but has go the backing of team management.

Dinesh Karthik - who complained of back pain in the previous game and left the field - has proved his fitness back and finds his place in the side.

Playing XIs:

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Mosaddek Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Nurul Hasan(w), Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed.