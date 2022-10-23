T20 World Cup 2022, India vs Pakistan: List of Award Winners, Man of the Match, Stats, Post-match Presentation

Kohli looked like a man on a mission and soaked pressure like a sponge in a high-stakes encounter after the Men in Blue were pushed against the wall in the run chase of 160 on a pitch which had a lot to offer to the pacers. With this win, the Men in Blue avenged the humiliating 10-wicket defeat they suffered in the T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE.

Chasing a target of 160 runs, Kohli - the run machine - scored an unbeaten 82 off 53 and conjured an innings of a lifetime to ensure Team India the finish line at the venue where more than 90000 spectators gathered. It was a record attendance for an India-Pakistan clash ever and it certainly lived up to its billings.

India were in deep trouble in the game when they were 31 for 4 in 6.1 overs. But Kohli and Hardik Pandya shared a crucial 113-run partnership for the fifth wicket and kept the scoreboard ticking and India's hopes alive. The duo first took their team past the 100-run-mark and later targetted Pakistani bowlers in the death overs as they had the belief in their capabilities intact.

With 50 runs needed off 20 balls, Kohli and Hardik exploded in the death overs and despite a couple of hiccups in the final over, Team India managed to cross the finish line as Pakistani bowlers committed a lot of mistakes under pressure.

Credit goes to Kohli for hitting two towering sixes against Pakistan's most economical bowler Haris Rauf in the 19th over and bringing the equation down to 16 off 6.

Earlier in the day, Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya picked up brilliant three-fors and prevented Pakistan from posting a big total.

Arshdeep - making his T20 WC debut - started proceedings brilliantly in the powerplay and pushed Pakistan on the backfoot by getting the wickets of set Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan. Senior pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami also bowled the tight lines inside the powerplay to keep Pakistan on the defensive.

However, half-centuries from senior middle-order batters Iftikhar Ahmed and Shan Masood and their brilliant half-centuries guided Pakistan to 159/8 in the stipulated 20 overs. It was the crucial 76-run stand between Iftikhar and Masood which revived their team and also guided the team to a decent total.

Here's the full list of award winners, post-match presentation comments and stats from the match:

Player of the match: Virat Kohli

Babar Azam, losing captain: Our bowlers bowled really well. All credit to Kohli and Pandya. It wasn't easy with the new ball. We had partnerships after 10 overs. We had a chance. We tried to stick to our plans. But credit to Virat Kohli. In the middle, we decided we wanted a wicket and held the spinner back. We had a lot of positives. The way Iftikhar played and the way Shan played.

Rohit Sharma, winning captain: I was in the dressing room. I don't have any words left. You got to expect something like this in a game like this. We wanted to stay in the game for as long as possible. That crucial partnership was a game-changing moment for us. The pitch had something in it. There was a nice carry. Some swing and seam. Good to see from the bowling perspective. They had a good partnership (Iftikhar and Masood) after that. They batted well towards the end as well. But we knew we had to bat out of our skin to chase this. Those two guys (Kohli and Pandya) are experienced. Staying calm and taking the game deep was very critical. Good for our confidence. Always crucial to get off the mark like this. We were in no position to win this. The way we won that's more pleasing for us. Hats off to Virat for the way he batted, has to be the best innings he has played for India. I would like to thank everyone, it's wonderful to see. Their support for us is very, very crucial wherever we go.

Virat Kohli: It's a surreal atmosphere, I have no words, no idea how that happened. I am really lost for words. Hardik believed we can do it if we stayed till the end. When Shaheen bowled from the pavilion end, that's when we decided to take him down. Haris is their prime bowler, and I hit those two sixes. The calculation was simple. Nawaz had one over to bowl, so if I could take Haris down, they would panic. From 28 in 8, it came down to 16 to 6. I tried to stick to my instincts. The first one was a back-of-a-hand slower ball (the one over long-on). Standing here I just feel like it was meant to be. Till today Mohali was my best innings against Australia. Today I will count this one higher. Hardik kept pushing me. The crowd has been phenomenal. You guys (fans) kept backing me and I am grateful for your support.

Stats

Most Player of the match awards in men's T20Is

14 - Virat Kohli

13 - Mohammad Nabi

12 - Rohit Sharma

India winning off the final ball of a T20I

vs Aus Sydney 2016

vs Ban Colombo RPS 2018

vs WI Chennai 2018

vs Pak Melbourne 2022 *

Highest target achieved in last three overs in a T20 WC match

48 Aus vs Pak Gros Islet 2010

48 Ind vs Pak Melbourne 2022 *

42 WI vs Aus Mirpur 2014

41 SL vs Ind Gros Islet 2010

# 113 partnership between Kohli & Hardik is the highest partnership for any wicket for India vs Pakistan in T20Is

# Kohli vs Pakistan in T20 WCs

82*(53) Melbourne 2022

78*(61) Colombo (RPS) 2012

36*(32) Mirpur 2014

55*(37) Kolkata 2016

57(49) Dubai 2021