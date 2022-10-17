T20 World Cup 2022: Perth Optus Stadium Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Capacity, Boundary Length, Stats

However, the WACA days are no longer in vogue as Perth now houses the new Optus Stadium, a larger, more sophisticated venue for International matches.

So, the venue is still getting the buzz around it and the T20 World Cup 2022 matches, including one of India, will help to garner it.

Here’s then all the info about Perth Optus Stadium such as T20I records, pitch report, weather forecast and a few shards of general stats and info.

1. T20I results in Optus Stadium Australia have played 2 matches at this venue and they have defeated Pakistan in one match but lost to England in the other match for a 1-1 record. 2. T20I stats at Optus Stadium Highest total: 208/6 by England Lowest total: 106/8 by Pakistan Most runs: David Warner: 121 Highest score: Alex Hales: 84 Most 6s: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Jos Buttler: 4 Most wickets: Kane Richardson: 4 Best bowling: Kane Richardson: 3/18 Highest Partnership: J Buttler / A Hales: 132 3. Optus Stadium pitch report This stadium has hosted only 2 T20Is, thanks to the pandemic. The Australia vs Pakistan was a low-scoring affair while the match between Australia and England saw the teams scoring a combined 400+ runs. So, the pitch could be a flatter one here, even though the pace bowlers can look forward to some assistance here, keeping up with the reputation of the old WACA Stadium. 4. Perth weather Perth is often associated with scorching temperature. But in October and November, the Perth goes through the spring, and even though the days are sunny the temperature needle often sits between 20 and 25 degrees. It keeps the city cooler and a tourist friendly destination before blazing summer beats down on the city in December, January and February. 5. Perth Optus Stadium info Established: 2018 Capacity: 60000 Host Association: Western Australia Average score in T20: 157 Boundary length: 70x70 M around