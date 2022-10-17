T20 World Cup 2022: Perth Optus Stadium Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Capacity, Boundary Length, Stats

1. T20I results in Optus Stadium
Australia have played 2 matches at this venue and they have defeated Pakistan in one match but lost to England in the other match for a 1-1 record.
2. T20I stats at Optus Stadium
Highest total: 208/6 by England
Lowest total: 106/8 by Pakistan
Most runs: David Warner: 121
Highest score: Alex Hales: 84
Most 6s: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Jos Buttler: 4
Most wickets: Kane Richardson: 4
Best bowling: Kane Richardson: 3/18
Highest Partnership: J Buttler / A Hales: 132
3. Optus Stadium pitch report
This stadium has hosted only 2 T20Is, thanks to the pandemic. The Australia vs Pakistan was a low-scoring affair while the match between Australia and England saw the teams scoring a combined 400+ runs. So, the pitch could be a flatter one here, even though the pace bowlers can look forward to some assistance here, keeping up with the reputation of the old WACA Stadium.
4. Perth weather
Perth is often associated with scorching temperature. But in October and November, the Perth goes through the spring, and even though the days are sunny the temperature needle often sits between 20 and 25 degrees. It keeps the city cooler and a tourist friendly destination before blazing summer beats down on the city in December, January and February.
5. Perth Optus Stadium info
Established: 2018
Capacity: 60000
Host Association: Western Australia
Average score in T20: 157
Boundary length: 70x70 M around