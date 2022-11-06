T20 World Cup 2022, Semifinal: Teams, Date, Venue, Live Streaming, TV Channel, IST Time

It required a wait till the last day of the Super 12 matches to identify the protagonists who will be hoping for a place in the final at Melbourne on November 13.

All of them will be eager to dish out a flawless effort in the semifinals, and as an extension in the final as well to ensure that all the hard work and slice of luck in the last fortnight or so will not go waste.

So, here we have the all the info about the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals such as date, venue, teams key players and telecast details.

1. Semifinal 1: New Zealand vs Pakistan

Date & Venue: The semifinal 1 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 will be held at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on November 9.

New Zealand: The Kiwis were the first team to reach the World Cup semifinals from either group. Once NZ defeated Ireland by a handsome margin of 35 runs, it became clear that they are going to the last four from Group 1 as topper while England and Australia will compete for the second place in the group and for the remaining spot for semis. The NRR of Kiwis too were significantly higher than the rest of the teams, if ever it boiled down to that. But in the end, the NZ achieved a straightforward qualification to the semis.

Key Players: Glenn Phillips, Finn Allen, Mitchell Santner.

Pakistan: As often it has been the case with Pakistan, they had to go through twists and turns for a last minute entry into the semis. They even suffered the ignominy of going down to Zimbabwe and had one feet out of the World Cup. But an upset of epic level by Netherlands helped them bounce back. The Dutch shocked South Africa as the latter bowed out of the tournament itself. Earlier, Pakistan also defeated SA in a must-win match.

Key Players: Shadab Khan, Ifitkhar Ahmed, Harris Rauf.

2. Semifinal 2: India vs England

Date & Venue: The second semifinal between India and England will be played at the Adelaide Oval on November 10.

India: The Men in Blue was in situation where they needed a win over Zimbabwe in their last Super 12 match to enter the semifinals. But the South Africa defeated earned India an automatic entry to the semis with 6 points as SA were stranded on 5 points leaving Pakistan and Bangladesh to battle it out for the remaining semis berth from Group 2 as they both had 4 points each. It became a virtual shootout between Pakistan and Bangladesh for the last four berth.

Key Players: Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli, Arshdeep Singh.

England: The Three Lions had a stuttering campaign when they were defeated by Ireland but managed two wins, a good run rate and a point from a washout, enough to push them past the line into the semifinals. Still, they needed to go through some tense moments against Sri Lanka before assuring themselves a place in the semifinals of the World Cup for the second year running.

Key Players: Jos Buttler, Mark Wood, Ben Stokes.

3 Where to watch

Both the semifinals will start on 7 PM IST and the live telecast will be on Star Sports Networks. The live streaming of the matches will be on Disney + HotStar.