T20 World Cup: Expecting better pitches compared to IPL for World Cup: Kohli

T20 World Cup: What Hardik brings in at number six is something that one can't create overnight: Kohli

On the eve of the match, Indian skipper Virat Kohli said that the pitches on offer for the T20 World Cup will be better compared the ones that were used during the recently-concluded IPL. In the 2021 edition of the IPL, which concluded on Oct. 15, stroke-making was tough as the batsmen found it difficult to get going.

Kohli, who was leading Royal Challengers Bangalore for the last time in IPL, has played on all the tracks and believes that the ICC will present them with better strips as it was actually work in progress.

T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 match: India vs Pakistan: Key Battles and Key Players

Speaking during the pre-match press conference, skipper Kohli said, "I believe so. Looking at the IPL final, I believe that quality of pitches definitely is going to be far better in this T20 World Cup." Kohli said. The normal rules for ICC events will also play its part in improved playing conditions.

India will play four out of its five group league games in Dubai with the match against Afghanistan being held in Abu Dhabi.

"Also being an ICC tournament, we know that standard of pitches is going to be maintained up to a certain degree which is consistent across all venues. I knew that to protect the pitches for a tournament like World Cup, there had to be some compromise in playing conditions when we played the IPL. We all understood that and wicket in the IPL final (between CSK and KKR) was very very good," Kohli stated.

T20 World Cup 2021 Group 2 Super 12: India vs Pakistan: Desert edition of neighbourly battle ready to roll

Furthermore the skipper stated that dew factor will be prominent as the tournament progresses. "Dew factor will be prominent as we head into this time of the year in Dubai. That is also going to help the pitches play much better.

"I believe Abu Dhabi and Dubai are going to be best pitches out of all the venues. Sharjah more or less will stay more or less true to its nature, which is slow and low and I don't myself too many high scoring matches," Kohli signed off.

(With inputs from PTI)