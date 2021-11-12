T20 World Cup: Mohammad Rizwan hailed for his grit and determination as his ICU images go viral

The wicketkeeper-batsman from Pakistan spent two days in the ICU before getting declared fit for the all-important semi-final of the showpiece event in Dubai on Thursday (November 11).

Several cricketers and fans hailed the talented right-handed batsman for his fighting spirit after his ICU images started viral on social media.

Rizwan - who had been pivotal in Pakistan's successful run in the showpiece event - developed a severe chest infection on November 9 and was admitted to the hospital. The decision to include him in the playing eleven in the semi-final against Australia took hours before the toss on the match day.

Australia vs Pakistan: Grit of Mohammad Rizwan: From ICU to World Cup 2021 semifinal

In the post-match press conference, Pakistan team doctor Najeeb Somroo revealed Rizwan's medical condition before the match.

"Mohammad Rizwan developed a severe chest infection on the 9th of November after which he was admitted to the hospital. He spent two nights in the ICU recovering. He made an incredible recovery and was deemed fit before the match," said Somroo.

"We can see his great determination and tenacity that shows his spirit of performing for the country. And we can see how he performed today," the doctor added.

In the match, Rizwan struck his third half-century of the tournament before Fakhar Zaman roared back to form with a 32-ball unbeaten 55 to power Pakistan to 176 for four.

Rizwan (67 off 52) and his opening partner Babar Azam (39 off 44) shared a 71-run stand before Zaman ended the innings on a high with his unbeaten knock. The last five overs yielded 59 runs for Pakistan.

Rizwan did not look at his best early on and Babar took the lead in attacking the Australian pace attack. The right-handed batsman, who was dropped twice in the innings, got into the act after Babar's dismissal.

The wicketkeeper batter grew in confidence as his innings progressed and once he got his trademark half full half sweep shot right off Hazlewood, he looked much more dangerous.

Australia did well from overs 7-11, conceding only 28 before Rizwan changed gears. He decided to take the attack to the impressive Zampa in the 12th, which went for 14 runs and included a slog sweep for six. Rizwan got his second six off Hazlewood two overs later, dispatching the seasoned pacer over deep midwicket.

Pakistan, however, ended up losing the match by five wickets as they suffered their first defeat in the tournament in an all-important knockout game.