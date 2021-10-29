T20 World Cup: Team India to follow MS Dhoni's CSK template against NZ, Shardul not to feature in Playing XI

The CSK template in Indian cricketing lingo is not tinkering with the side after one defeat or for that matter not rocking the boat till it's required. The only disclaimer would be if anyone is not fit to play on Sunday (October 31), then only there would be a change in the set-up.

The poor show against Pakistan has led to some serious questions being raised about the team combination but one understands that 'Mentor' Dhoni's influence will be writ large on the kind of outfit that will be played against the Black Caps.

This effectively rules out any chance of Shardul Thakur replacing Hardik Pandya in the playing XI as no one is learnt to be comfortable betting on "Shardul the No 7 batter'. It is understood that all the decision-makers in the Indian team set-up feel that No 7 is too high a batting position for Shardul.

As far as his bowling is concerned, the Mumbai man is a wicket-taking bowler but has a propensity to leak a lot of runs with an economy rate of close to 9 runs per over. Pandya has started bowling and is understandably under the pump as everyone is running out of patience and no one knows it better than the 'Baroda bomber'.

He is fully aware that everyone who were intimated that he would be bowling, are now intently watching what he does. With the chairman of selectors Chetan Sharma committing that Pandya would bowl in the IPL, he has been put in an embarrassing position and it also makes the all-rounder's position untenable if he doesn't bowl a single over.

Shardul could have still played but if sources are to be believed then the seasoned Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be persisted with against the Black Caps as his variations, if executed properly, makes him a handy customer.

Varun Chakravarthy, if fully fit, is expected to be more than a handful against the Kiwis and in the case of Ravichandran Ashwin, who can spell doom for left-handers, it's still not evident that skipper Virat Kohli is too keen to tinker with his slow bowling combination.