Taipei T10 League 2020: MyTeam11 Fantasy Tips Match 1: Hsinchu Titans vs Taiwan Daredevils

By

Taipei, April 24: With no sporting action taking place taking place around the world, Taiwan has recovered from this widespread situation. The Taipei T10 League is first of its kind in Taiwan, bringing sports up slowly and steadily. The opening match will see Hsinchu Titans come face against Taiwan Daredevils.

Being the first match of the series, all eyes will be on the players, identifying the go-getters of the respective teams. Both teams will look forward to putting the best foot forward.

Taipei T10 League 2020: Full Schedule, Fixtures, Squads, Broadcast and Live Streaming Information

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Yingfeng Ground is expected to be a batting paradise. Players will find batting easy, swaying good shots in the first few matches. Chasing is ought to become tough as cracks will open.

Weather Report

Morning showers is predicted on 25 April 2020. There is 65% chances of precipitation, leading to calling off the match for a few hours. The temperature may vary from 23 to 19 degree Celsius.

Probable Playing XI

Hsinchu Titans

Ragu Ram, Pramod Kumar Mandal, Ashish Kumar Pandey, Thomas Rayen, Venkatesh Goudar, Vinay M S, Eknath Sarkar, Joyal Francis,Vijay Ganisetti ,Vijay Kumar ,Rachit Agarwal

Taiwan Daredevils

George Klopper, Jeff Black, Duane Christie, Hugh J Schalkwyk, Johan Koekemoer, Hein Nothnagel, Louis Van Niekerk, Tertius De Jager, Christiaan Du Toit, Charl Toua, Herman Snyman

Captain:

Ragu Ram

Vice-Captain:

Duane Christie

Best 14:

Wicket-Keepers - Hugh J Schalkwyk, Venkatesh Goudar

Batsmen - Louis Van Niekerk

All-Rounders - Ragu Ram, Duane Christie, Vinay M S, Eknath Sarkar, George Klopper, Jeff Black, Johan Koekemoer, Hein Nothnagel

Bowlers - Ashish Kumar Pandey, Pramod Kumar Mandal, Thomas RayenMatch Details

Time: 9:00 AM (IST)

Venue: Yingfeng Ground, TPE

Story first published: Friday, April 24, 2020, 23:54 [IST]
